No, you’re not dreaming: San Diego State is headed to the National Championship

No, you’re not dreaming.

For the first time in Mountain West history, a team is headed to the National Title game.

March April Madness, am I right?

After trailing by 14 in the second half, No. 5-seeded San Diego State climbed back to down No. 9-seeded Florida Atlantic, 72-71 ... LAMONT BUTLER FOR THE WIN!

According to CBS Sports, their 14-point comeback was the largest comeback in a Final Four game in over 20 years.

San Diego State's 14-point comeback win is the largest in the National Semifinal in over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/fcFalapglU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2023

Keep in mind, San Diego State trailed for the vast majority of the game — including by seven at halftime and by 14 with under 14 minutes left — missed eight of their final 12 free throws, only tallied three second-chance points off nine second-half offensive boards and ... won? Correct!

Matt Bradley led the Aztecs with 21 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line, in addition to six rebounds and two assists.

Jaedon LeDee finished with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting, while Butler and Aguek Arop recorded nine points apiece on a combined 7-of-11 shooting.

Alijah Martin led the way for Florida Atlantic, scoring 19 of his 26 points in the second half, knocking down seven of his 13 shot attempts, including three of his seven 3-pointers and all but one of his 10 free throw tries. Nick Boyd had 12 points and three boards, their only other double-figure scorer.

SDSU held the Owls’ top player, Johnell Davis, to a modest eight points on 2-of-9 shooting. He did not make any of his three 3-point attempts.

San Diego State’s one-point victory marks their 10th consecutive victory in a game decided by five or fewer points — a streak that dates back to their Nov. 29 three-point victory over UC Irvine.

No matter how many times you blink, or shake your head — the same words will remain true: The San Diego State Aztecs are one win away from a National Championship.

One. Win. Away.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.