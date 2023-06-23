Hunter Maldonado signs with Oklahoma City Thunder

Former Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado has signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has agreed to join their Summer League team, according to Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express.

Maldonado played six years with the Pokes, being one of the most productive well-rounded guards in Mountain West history. He worked out for the Thunder pre-draft.

He averaged 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes across 157 games (144 starts), the most in Mountain West history. He also finished with the conference’s most minutes played (5169), assists (630), points produced (2349), fifth-most points (2,158) and seventh-most rebounds (808).

Last season, the 6-foot-7 guard was tasked with leading a struggling Wyoming team without multiple contributors, including Graham Ike, who missed the season due to injury. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 boards and 4.0 assists, shooting 48.1 percent from the floor, 33.8 percent from deep and 75.3 percent from the free-throw line. Maldonado is very good at operating with his back to the basket with good footwork and touch inside-the-arc.

Maldonado now joins another very good developmental organization in the Thunder, who selected Cason Wallace and Keyontae Johnson with their two draft picks Thursday evening.

