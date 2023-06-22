Nathan Mensah signs with Charlotte Hornets

Former San Diego State center Nathan Mensah has signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets and will be a part of their Summer League squad, per Michael Scott of Hoops Hype. He was a two-time Mountain West defensive player of the year.

