Nathan Mensah signs with Charlotte Hornets

Mensah was a two-time Mountain West defensive player of the year

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament- Championship Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former San Diego State center Nathan Mensah has signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets and will be a part of their Summer League squad, per Michael Scott of Hoops Hype. He was a two-time Mountain West defensive player of the year.

Mensah, who played five years with the Aztecs, averaged 6.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 20.8 minutes on 52.1 percent shooting and 64.8 percent from the free-throw line in 39 games last year—being an integral part of San Diego State’s historic NCAA Tournament run.

In 146 career games (130 starts), he posted 6.6 points, 6.2 boards and 1.6 blocks. Mensah was one of the esteemed college bigs — including Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme and Adama Sanogo — who went undrafted.

The Hornets made three selections in the 2023 draft — Brandon Miller (No. 2), Nick Smith Jr. (No. 27) and Amari Bailey (No. 41).

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

