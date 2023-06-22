 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taylor Funk signs Exhibit 10 contract with Miami Heat

Funk helped Utah State become one of America’s most efficient offenses in 2022-23.

By MattHanifan_
Utah State v Missouri Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former Utah State forward Taylor Funk has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat and will be a part of their Summer League team, according to Draft Express’ Jon Chepkevich.

Funk helped Utah State become of the nation’s most efficient offenses this season. At 6-foot-8, Funk flashed plenty of shooting potential, averaging 13.4 points on 37.0 percent shooting from 3-point range. In total, he shot 45.1 percent from the floor and 90 percent from the free-throw line in 34 games.

Funk, a former St. Joseph’s transfer, played six collegiate seasons. Over his career, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals on 42.7 percent shooting, 35.7 percent from 3-point range (6.5 attempts) and 83.0 percent from the charity stripe. Funk posted a career 56.9 true-shooting percentage with a 17.1 player efficiency rating.

The forward joins one of the top developmental organizations in the NBA in the Heat, who have developed shooters such as Duncan Robinson and Max Strus. Funk has three-level scoring ability and improved as a defender throughout the season.

Can the former Aggie be Miami’s next undrafted gem? Let us know in the comments below!

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

