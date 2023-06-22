2023 NBA Draft: Where do mock drafts have Omari Moore going?

We’re mere hours from the 2023 NBA Draft, and the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year, former San Jose State guard Omari Moore, could hear his name called Thursday night.

Last year, the Mountain West had one player — David Roddy, who was also the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2021-22 — get drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, where he made an impact as a rookie. In the 2021 draft, Utah State’s Neemias Queta heard his name called in the second round while San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Boise State’s Justinian Jessup, Nevada’s Jalen Harris and Utah State’s Sam Merrill got drafted in 2020, respectively.

Moore is the most enticing Mountain West prospect in this year’s class, and it’s easy to see because of his (on-ball) creation chops. Ahead of the draft, I dove into multiple two-round mock drafts from pundits to see if they had Moore selected. Let’s dive into the results below!

The Athletic (Zach Harper) — Brooklyn Nets (No. 51)

CBS Sports (Kyle Boone) — Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 49)

Toolsy mid-major wing who had a breakout season for San Jose State last season. Big frame with a 6-foot-10 wingspan who has shown improvement as an outside scorer.

ESPN (Jonathan Givony, Jeremy Woo) — Indiana Pacers (No. 55)

Yahoo Sports (Krysten Peek) — Undrafted

The Athletic (Sam Vecenie) — Indiana Pacers (No. 55)

SB Nation (Ricky O’Donnell) — Undrafted

Hoop Social (Jordan Ennis) — Sacramento Kings (No. 54)

Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman) — Undrafted

Sportsnaut (Austin Konenski) — Undrafted

Walter Football (Mike Elworth) — Undrafted

The Rookie Wire (Cody Taylor) — Undrafted

For The Win (Bryan Kalbrosky) — Phoenix Suns (No. 52)

NBC Sports Washington (Tyler Byrum and Chase Hughes) — Sacramento Kings (No. 54)

As we see, most two-round have mocks have Moore penciled in at the bottom-half of the second round or have him going undrafted.

Moore was impressive in workouts at the NBA Draft combine, despite not getting enough on-ball reps during his two scrimmages of the combine scrimmages. Moore averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 42.9 percent shooting, including 33.8 percent from 3-point range and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line last season.

I have Moore as a middle-of-the-second-round grade, so I would not be shocked if he’s selected. The former Spartan is currently No. 62 on ESPN’s Big Board hours ahead of the draft.