2023 NBA Draft Combine: Omari Moore stock report

How did Omari Moore improve his stock last week?

By MattHanifan_
2023 NBA Combine Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Draft Combine was last week, with the only participant from the Mountain West being former San Jose State guard Omari Moore.

Last week, I focused on what Moore needs to do to improve his stock; obviously, that entails impressing in the drills while flashing your skills on the hardwood during the scrimmages helps bump one’s stock. Heading into the draft process, Moore was labeled as a possible second-round pick, though most likely going undrafted.

While he didn’t get a lot of on-ball reps during the scrimmages, let’s briefly touch if he improved his stock or not!

Skinny: In drills, especially, Moore impressed. One of the biggest questions I had was how he would shoot off-ball in spot-up attempts in both drills and scrimmages. Again, he didn’t receive a lot of touches throughout the scrimmages, but being one of the top performers for both the 3-point shooting drill and the spot-up shooting drill is paramount.

Moore carried a lot of on-ball responsibility with the Spartans, so his efficiency (naturally) dipped. During the scrimmages, however, when Moore was aggressive and intentional, he was getting to the rim. He also showed flashes defensively with his on-ball defense, budding strength and sheer dexterity. It’s safe to say he raised an eyebrow or two with his play throughout the week.

Stock: UP

