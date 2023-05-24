2023 NBA Draft Combine: Omari Moore stock report

The 2023 NBA Draft Combine was last week, with the only participant from the Mountain West being former San Jose State guard Omari Moore.

Last week, I focused on what Moore needs to do to improve his stock; obviously, that entails impressing in the drills while flashing your skills on the hardwood during the scrimmages helps bump one’s stock. Heading into the draft process, Moore was labeled as a possible second-round pick, though most likely going undrafted.

While he didn’t get a lot of on-ball reps during the scrimmages, let’s briefly touch if he improved his stock or not!

SG Wingspan Differential



1. Trey Alexander: 6.75”

2. Amen Thompson/Ausar Thompson: 6.25”

3. Maxwell Lewis: 5.75”

4. Jaylen Clark: 5”

5. Omari Moore/Dariq Whitehead: 4.5”

6. Mojave King/Terquavion Smith/Isaiah Wong: 4.25”

7. Amari Bailey: 3.75”



1/2 — Michael Visenberg (@NBADraftMikeyV) May 17, 2023

San Jose State wing Omari Moore #NBADraft



6'5.25" (without shoes)

188.6 lbs

6'9.75" wingspan — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) May 16, 2023

San José State’s Omari Moore showcased his talent in front of NBA executives at last night’s LIFT Pro Day.



Measured at 6’5 ¼” barefoot w/ a 6’9 ¾” wingspan + finished w/ the Combine’s top spot shooting score.



Explosive downhill advantage-creating guard. No longer a sleeper. pic.twitter.com/sT7QDuDMCd — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 18, 2023

Jordan Walsh is currently 1st in side-mid-side shooting drill making 18/30



Terrance Shannon, Jr. is the fastest player so far - 1st in pro lane drill and 3/4 court sprint



Omari Moore

- 21/25 Spot up shooting



Marcus Sasser -

20/25 3 point star drill#NBACombine — Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 15, 2023

NBA Draft Combine 3PT Leaders per @Barlowe500



Marcus Sasser: 20/25 (80%)

Gradey Dick: 16/25 (64%)

Seth Lundy: 16/25 (64%)

Omari Moore: 15/25 (60%)

Leonard Miller: 15/25 (60%)

Drew Timme: 12/25 (48%)

Jordan Walsh: 12/25 (48%)

Kevin Mccullar Jr: 11/25 (44%) — Fawzan Amer (@FawzanAmer_) May 15, 2023

SG Standing Vertical Reach



1. Maxwell Lewis: 11’5”

2. Mojave King: 11’2.5”

3. Colby Jones: 11’1.5”

4. Omari Moore: 11’0.5”

5. Amari Bailey/Brandin Podziemski: 11’0”

6. Trey Alexander/Kobe Bufkin: 10’11”

7. Gradey Dick/Isaiah Wong: 10’10”



1/2 — Michael Visenberg (@NBADraftMikeyV) May 16, 2023

Nice take and finish at the rim here from Omari Moore. Moore flew under the radar throughout most of the year, but he had a really impressive season at San Jose State pic.twitter.com/iu7PCWYSdE — Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) May 22, 2023

Shoutout Omari Moore for holding his own on the block against the bigger Toumani Camara and forcing the miss pic.twitter.com/TJ7rVTR4bg — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 18, 2023

Omari Moore snakes around the screen and finishes the lay attacking down-hill high off the glass pic.twitter.com/znb8i1OmJI — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 17, 2023

Skinny: In drills, especially, Moore impressed. One of the biggest questions I had was how he would shoot off-ball in spot-up attempts in both drills and scrimmages. Again, he didn’t receive a lot of touches throughout the scrimmages, but being one of the top performers for both the 3-point shooting drill and the spot-up shooting drill is paramount.

Moore carried a lot of on-ball responsibility with the Spartans, so his efficiency (naturally) dipped. During the scrimmages, however, when Moore was aggressive and intentional, he was getting to the rim. He also showed flashes defensively with his on-ball defense, budding strength and sheer dexterity. It’s safe to say he raised an eyebrow or two with his play throughout the week.

Stock: UP