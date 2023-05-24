2023 NBA Draft Combine: Omari Moore stock report

The 2023 NBA Draft Combine was last week, with the only participant from the Mountain West being former San Jose State guard Omari Moore.
Last week, I focused on what Moore needs to do to improve his stock; obviously, that entails impressing in the drills while flashing your skills on the hardwood during the scrimmages helps bump one’s stock. Heading into the draft process, Moore was labeled as a possible second-round pick, though most likely going undrafted.
While he didn’t get a lot of on-ball reps during the scrimmages, let’s briefly touch if he improved his stock or not!
SG Wingspan Differential— Michael Visenberg (@NBADraftMikeyV) May 17, 2023
1. Trey Alexander: 6.75”
2. Amen Thompson/Ausar Thompson: 6.25”
3. Maxwell Lewis: 5.75”
4. Jaylen Clark: 5”
5. Omari Moore/Dariq Whitehead: 4.5”
6. Mojave King/Terquavion Smith/Isaiah Wong: 4.25”
7. Amari Bailey: 3.75”
1/2
San Jose State wing Omari Moore #NBADraft— No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) May 16, 2023
6'5.25" (without shoes)
188.6 lbs
6'9.75" wingspan
San José State’s Omari Moore showcased his talent in front of NBA executives at last night’s LIFT Pro Day.— Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 18, 2023
Measured at 6’5 ¼” barefoot w/ a 6’9 ¾” wingspan + finished w/ the Combine’s top spot shooting score.
Explosive downhill advantage-creating guard. No longer a sleeper. pic.twitter.com/sT7QDuDMCd
Jordan Walsh is currently 1st in side-mid-side shooting drill making 18/30— Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 15, 2023
Terrance Shannon, Jr. is the fastest player so far - 1st in pro lane drill and 3/4 court sprint
Omari Moore
- 21/25 Spot up shooting
Marcus Sasser -
20/25 3 point star drill#NBACombine
NBA Draft Combine 3PT Leaders per @Barlowe500— Fawzan Amer (@FawzanAmer_) May 15, 2023
Marcus Sasser: 20/25 (80%)
Gradey Dick: 16/25 (64%)
Seth Lundy: 16/25 (64%)
Omari Moore: 15/25 (60%)
Leonard Miller: 15/25 (60%)
Drew Timme: 12/25 (48%)
Jordan Walsh: 12/25 (48%)
Kevin Mccullar Jr: 11/25 (44%)
SG Standing Vertical Reach— Michael Visenberg (@NBADraftMikeyV) May 16, 2023
1. Maxwell Lewis: 11’5”
2. Mojave King: 11’2.5”
3. Colby Jones: 11’1.5”
4. Omari Moore: 11’0.5”
5. Amari Bailey/Brandin Podziemski: 11’0”
6. Trey Alexander/Kobe Bufkin: 10’11”
7. Gradey Dick/Isaiah Wong: 10’10”
1/2
Updated testing results 2.0#NBACombine pic.twitter.com/nDVlHjeCrs— Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 15, 2023
Pro Lane Drill leaders#NBACombine pic.twitter.com/kDSMhPWncw— Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 15, 2023
Final Combine Testing Leaders#NBACombine pic.twitter.com/t9gOZL9Q9w— Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 17, 2023
Final Combine Testing Leaders 2 #NBACombine pic.twitter.com/2hZ5QgSNdm— Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 17, 2023
Nice take and finish at the rim here from Omari Moore. Moore flew under the radar throughout most of the year, but he had a really impressive season at San Jose State pic.twitter.com/iu7PCWYSdE— Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) May 22, 2023
Shoutout Omari Moore for holding his own on the block against the bigger Toumani Camara and forcing the miss pic.twitter.com/TJ7rVTR4bg— Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 18, 2023
Omari Moore snakes around the screen and finishes the lay attacking down-hill high off the glass pic.twitter.com/znb8i1OmJI— Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 17, 2023
Skinny: In drills, especially, Moore impressed. One of the biggest questions I had was how he would shoot off-ball in spot-up attempts in both drills and scrimmages. Again, he didn’t receive a lot of touches throughout the scrimmages, but being one of the top performers for both the 3-point shooting drill and the spot-up shooting drill is paramount.
Moore carried a lot of on-ball responsibility with the Spartans, so his efficiency (naturally) dipped. During the scrimmages, however, when Moore was aggressive and intentional, he was getting to the rim. He also showed flashes defensively with his on-ball defense, budding strength and sheer dexterity. It’s safe to say he raised an eyebrow or two with his play throughout the week.
