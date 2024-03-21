MWCConnection 2023-24 Postseason Awards: Top-10 Players

Happy March Madness day, for those who celebrate! Even though Boise State got eliminated in brutal fashion Wednesday night, five more Mountain West teams will compete over the next two days with hopes of advancing to the Round of 32 and, hopefully, beyond! Rack up those units!!

But today, we cap off our three-part postseason awards series: Where we go over our top-10 Mountain West players for the 2023-24 season. We had seven voters—including myself—that ultimately formed a consensus, which is listed below. Let’s hop into it!

10. Nick Davidson, Nevada

9. Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV

8. O’Mar Stanley, Boise State

7. Kenan Blackshear, Nevada

6. Darius Brown II, Utah State

5. Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

4. Jarod Lucas, Nevada

3. Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

2. Great Osobor, Utah State

1. Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

There’s no surprise to me at the top, regardless of the order you have between Osobor and LeDee. We had four of our seven panelists have LeDee atop the lost with the other three tailored to Osobor. Both were phenomenal this year; of course, Osobor won the conference’s Player of the Year award in real life while LeDee, who was named a third-team All-American, won our MW Player of the Year.

I think the biggest surprise to me was Stanley cracking the top-8, even though he did not make our first- or second-team lists. He was remarkably impactful in his first season with Boise State, averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game; he was a top-5 shot-blocker and a top-3 offensive rebounder.

Two players who received votes were San Jose State’s MJ Amey and Sam Griffin, though they finished just outside the top-10. Despite making our consensus second team, New Mexico’s hyper-athletic JT Toppin received zero top-10 votes.

What were your biggest reactions or takeaways from this list, if you have any? Let us know in the comments!