Officially Official: 6 Mountain West teams make 2024 NCAA Tournament

It’s officially official: The six-bid Mountain West dream has become a reality (which we knew after Saturday!).

The two biggest shockers of the afternoon were Boise State and Colorado State both being Last Four In teams after being projected as No. 7/8 and No. 8/9 seeds, respectively.

The biggest takeaway was the committee was not completely bought into the Mountain West; San Diego State was the only one of the six to get an accurate seeding—relative to the consensus projections—earning a No. 5 seed (playing No. 12 UAB).

Regular season champion Utah State (projected as a No. 6-7) earned a No. 8 seed, as it will play No. 9 TCU in Indianapolis, Ind.

Nevada—projected to be a No. 6 or No. 7 seed—secured a No. 10 seed, as it will play No. 7 Dayton in Salt Lake City, Utah; New Mexico, the conference’s tournament champion, who was projected to earn a No. 9 or 10 seed, earned a No. 11 seed against No. 6 Clemson.

When is each game?

Here are the tip-off times for the Mountain West teams:

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 10 Colorado (March 19; Dayton, Ohio)

No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Virginia (March 20; Dayton, Ohio)

No. 10 Nevada vs. No. 7 Dayton (March 21; Salt Lake City, Utah)

No. 11 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Clemson (March 22; Memphis, Tenn.)

No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Utah State (March 22, Indianapolis, Ind.)

No. 12 UAB vs. No. 5 San Diego State (March 22, Spokane, Wash.)

***

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.