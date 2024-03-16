Rapid Recap: 2023-24 Mountain West Tournament Championship

On Wednesday, No. 6-seeded New Mexico entered the Mountain West Tournament firmly on the bubble—desperately needing at least two wins over No. 11 Air Force and No. 3 Air Force to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

When the final buzzer sounded Saturday, they became the first team in conference history to win four games in four days, earning a 68-61 victory over No. 5 San Diego State Saturday afternoon, clinching their fifth-ever MW Tournament title and first since 2013-14 (also over SDSU).

New Mexico also became the first No. 6 seed since 2002-03 (Colorado State) to win the tourney—the only other No. 6 seed to win it. Though that previous bracket—with just eight teams (it did not have 11 until 2013-14)—lasted just three days.

The Lobos were led by dynamic All-Conference guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn, who combined to score 49 of the team’s 68 points. House, who had a team-high 28 points, shot 10-of-22 from the floor and 3-of-7 from 3-point range. Mashburn tallied 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting with three triples as well, while JT Toppin finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting, hauling in multiple key (offensive) rebounds down the stretch.

San Diego State, playing in their seventh consecutive Mountain West Title game, missed 13 of its final 14 shots after taking a four-point lead with 7:08 left. Jaedon LeDee was its only double-figure scorer, posting 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting with six rebounds.

New Mexico shot just 37.5 percent from the floor and 30.0 percent from 3-point range; SDSU shot just 35.7 percent and 20.0 percent from distance. New Mexico forced 10 SDSU turnovers that led to 14 points off turnovers, while its four TOs didn’t lead to any additional Aztec points.

Three straight House triples gave the Lobos a nine-point lead with 6:44 left in the first half. Mashburn followed with a triple of his own before House’s fifth field goal of the contest widened their advantage to 32-18.

House and Mashburn ultimately scored 28 of New Mexico’s 36 points—including 24 of their final 26—in the first half, as the Lobos entered up by six. New Mexico shot 44.1 percent compared to San Diego State’s 44.4 percent. New Mexico held LeDee scoreless for the game’s first 17:30, swarming him on every catch inside 15 feet.

The Lobos were not able to generate consistent offense outside of House and Mashburn. Waters’ three-point play followed by an eight-foot floater gave San Diego State their first lead of the evening. After Parrish’s first 3-pointer of the evening put San Diego State up four, two consecutive Toppin’ putbacks knotted the contest up at 57.

JT Toppin’s shot-clock beating finish gave New Mexico a 61-59 lead with 2:29 remaining. The knockout blow came with 1:20 left, when House’s drifting three-point play gave New Mexico its first two-possession lead since the 14:30 left in the first half.

The Mountain West will now OFFICIALLY have six NCAA Tournament bids, all of which will avoid the First Four games played on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Get secure those units, baby!

***

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates!