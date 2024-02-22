Mountain West in the NBA: Midseason 2023-24 Update

The NBA is back in action after its week-long All-Star break. While the Mountain West is in full swing, let’s examine how each Mountain West alumni has played throughout the 2023-24 season thus far.

(Min. 10 games played)

Colorado State:

David Roddy, Phoenix Suns

Roddy was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to Phoenix ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. He’s only played one game with the Suns this season, logging five points (on three shots) with one rebound in 10 minutes. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 40.4 percent shooting and 30.4 percent from 3-point range on the season. In Memphis, his usage received an uptick due to myriad Grizzlies injuries in the frontcourt. But his role in Phoenix may be a little bit more compromised behind Kevin Durant, Eric Gordon, Royce O’Neale, Josh Okogie and Phoenix’s other collection of wings.

Fresno State:

Orlando Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson was converted to a standard contract ahead of the 2023-24 season, being the Heat’s third center behind Bam Adebayo and Thomas Bryant. For the most part, Robinson’s been out of the rotation, but has shown improvements in his shooting and defense. He’s averaging 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10 minutes—equating to 13.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per 36 minutes—while dominating with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s G-League affiliate.

Nevada:

Caleb Martin, Heat

Caleb Martin was coming off a sensational 2022-23 playoff run with the Heat, helping them advance to the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed before getting bounced by the Denver Nuggets in five games. Martin was arguably the most important player in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics and one of the most important players during their historic playoff run. Though his 2023-24 season, a contract year, has been a little more rocky—in part due to missing 10 games with knee tendinosis. He’s still averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 boards on 45.1 percent shooting and 35.0 percent from 3-point range through 38 games.

Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets

Cody Martin’s dealt with knee injuries for much of the last two seasons, but has returned and played 22 games this season—starting in 16 of them. In the absence of LaMelo Ball—who’s dealt with ankle injuries—and after Terry Rozier was traded to Miami in late February, Martin’s operated as one of Charlotte’s primary initiators. He’s done a fairly good job, too, posting 3.4 assists to 1.6 turnovers—including 5.0 assists (to 2.4 turnovers) over his last nine games. His shot has still been hit-or-miss, but he’s upped his 3-point percentage to 33.8 percent this season, albeit on low volume.

San Diego State:

Malachi Flynn, Detroit Pistons

Flynn has moved around the block multiple times this season. He was originally traded to the New York Knicks in the OG Anunoby trade followed by getting moved to Detroit in the Bojan Bogdanovic-Alec Burks deadline deal. Flynn’s played 47 total games, averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 assists in 11.6 minutes. It’s hard for him to find his footing in a rotation outside of his rookie season, but has the potential to be a stable rotation guard off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard’s quietly having one of the most efficient seasons of his career. He’s averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.3 minutes. Though he’s knocking down 52.7 percent of his attempts and is shooting 45.3 percent from long range and 89.1 percent from the free-throw line—all of which would be career highs up to this point of the season. His 63.6 true shooting percentage is 1.3 percentage points higher than his previous career high (62.3 percent — 2022-23), while his effective field goal percentage (59.5 eFG%) would be nearly two percentage points higher (57.6% — 2013-14). Leonard’s also playing, having appeared in all but five of the Clippers’ 53 games thus far. That last statistic is the most important to the Clippers’ ceiling, as they are one of the most dangerous squads in the Western Conference. And Leonard’s two-way prowess is a huge reason why they’re in that position in the first place.

Jalen McDaniels, Toronto Raptors

McDaniels signed with the Raptors this offseason, but has yet to make a truly consistent impact within the Raptors’ collection of wings. There’s more runway for playing time after Anunoby and Pascal Siakam were traded, though he’s still only averaging 8.9 minutes per night. Perhaps he will get more look down the stretch since the Raptors are nowhere near playoff contention. He has the physical tools to be impactful defensively—it’s just a matter of him seeing the court.

Nathan Mensah, Hornets

Mensah, a rookie, is currently on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Since the Hornets currently have 15 standard contracts on the books, it limits him to a maximum of 50 games played at the NBA level. He’s only logged 307 minutes with Charlotte, including a 29-minute showcase against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 16, where he collected two points and eight rebounds. He’s performed well with the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s G-League affiliate, tallying 10.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks on 50.4 percent shooting and 58.0 percent true shooting in 14 games (all starts).

UNLV:

Derrick Jones Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Derrick Jones Jr. couldn’t find a big enough role in Portland and Chicago after departing from Miami in 2019-20. Lo and behold, he’s found a home with the Dallas Mavericks this season. He’s averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from 3-point range. The high flier has been a good outlet for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two phenomenal playmakers. Though his role may shrink slightly with the recent additions of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford to the team’s frontcourt.

Christian Wood, Los Angeles Lakers

Wood was a late signee to the Lakers this offseason, signing a two-year deal worth the minimum. The Lakers are Wood’s eighth different team in eight seasons. He’s been in and out of the team’s rotation throughout much of the season. Wood’s appeared in 50 games, averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds on 46.6 percent shooting, being one of the backups behind Anthony Davis. He will miss the next two weeks with a knee injury.

Utah State:

Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill has had an excellent fourth NBA season—his second with the Cavaliers. Amid the midseason injury to Darius Garland, Merrill was inserted into the rotation and showcased his capabilities as one of the league’s top dead-eye snipers. From Dec. 18 to Jan. 24, he averaged 13.7 points on 43.2 percent shooting from distance on 8.9 3-point attempts per game. With Garland back, his spot in the rotation has been more in flux behind Strus and Cleveland’s other guards, but he knows his role. That is very important off the bench, given he’s on one of the best teams in the East.

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics this offseason, and has made an impact in their rotation despite a minimal role behind Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet. The 7-footer’s averaging 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in just 12.3 minutes—equating to 14.4 points and 13.0 rebounds (plus 1.8 blocks) per 36 minutes. If he keeps up his impact, he could ultimately end up with a standard contract in Boston—or elsewhere—in future seasons.

Wyoming:

Larry Nance Jr., New Orleans Pelicans

Nance has been one of New Orleans’ most productive players off the bench this year, serving as the backup four and small-ball 5 behind Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas. He’s averaging 5.5 points and 5.2 boars on 56.9 percent shooting and a career-high 45.5 percent from 3-point range, albeit on 1.2 triple tries per night (32.1 3-point rate) across 37 games.