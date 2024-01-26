2023-24 Mountain West Basketball Bracketology: January 26

It was another chaotic seven days for Mountain West Basketball, with still a half dozen teams competing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament when March rolls around. Let’s hop into this week’s bracketology rankings!

Boise State

NET: 55

KenPom: 58

Lunardi: 10-seed

Bracket Matrix (As of Jan. 24): 81

Average Bracket Matrix Seed: 9.9

Skinny: Boise State’s record for the season keeps them out of the top-50 in the latest NET Rankings. But they still have the conference’s most Quad 1-2 wins (7) in the with the most Q1-2 games (11) under its belt. They picked up a very key Quad 1 win over the weekend at home against Boise State before beating Fresno State on the road by four. They will face another tough home test this season with Utah State at home Saturday followed by New Mexico Wednesday.

Colorado State

NET: 30

KenPom: 38

Lunardi: 6-seed

Bracket Matrix: 81

Average Bracket Matrix Seed: 6.0

Skinny: I wrote Thursday that I would not be worried about Colorado State, who’s lost three of its last five games with all three losses coming on the road ... yet. Though the offense feels a tick or two off. But it has a chance to get back on track against the conference’s second-worst defense this weekend against Wyoming before heading home to take on San Diego State next week. Can they get back on track? We’ll have to wait and see. This is still clear tournament team, as of today, in my view.

Nevada

NET: 47

KenPom: 48

Lunardi: Next Four Out

Bracket Matrix: 32

Average Bracket Matrix Seed: 10.1

Skinny: Nevada snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday against Colorado State, holding the Rams to 64 points—101 points per 100 possessions—on sub-40.0 percent shooting. Nevada’s fielded an excellent defense all season with multiple multi-positional defenders, though it had its worst defensive output Saturday against Wyoming, when it surrendered 98 points in Laramie, Wyo. It looks to continue that momentum Sunday on the road against New Mexico, who plays at an electric pace with a dynamic backcourt in Jaelen House, Jamal Mashburn and Donovan Dent.

New Mexico

NET: 19

KenPom: 24

Lunardi: 9-seed

Bracket Matrix: 78

Average Bracket Matrix Seed: 9.5

Skinny: Speaking of New Mexico: The Lobos have won four straight with scoring outputs of 88, 99, 85 and 95 points; their adjusted offensive rating over that time period would be the 10th-best mark in the country over that span and is an unbeaten 9-0 at home with a NET Rating of 23.0 points per 100 possessions in those games. Though it will face two very good defenses at The Pit this week against Nevada and Boise State.

San Diego State

NET: 20

KenPom: 22

Lunardi: 6-seed

Bracket Matrix: 81

Average Bracket Matrix Seed: 5.5

Skinny: The Aztecs suffered their second Quad 1 loss of MW play over the weekend with a one-point loss to Boise State, though they rebounded Tuesday against Wyoming with a convincing 16-point victory. They have suffered four Quad 1 losses this season but are 4-0 in Quad 2 games; they will have six of their ensuing seven against Quad 1 foes, beginning with Colorado State Tuesday followed by Utah State on Saturday, Feb. 3. They have the experience and guard play to scathe through it, but let’s see what this SDSU is made of as we approach the halfway point.

Utah State

NET: 25

KenPom: 43

Lunardi: 6-seed

Bracket Matrix: 81

Average Bracket Matrix Seed: 6.5

Skinny: Utah State has not played since it earned its bounce back 21-point win over Fresno State last weekend. They still have one Quad 1 win on the season, but have an excellent opportunity to add onto that in an affair against Boise State this weekend in Boise, Idaho. As of right now, they will only have five Quad 1 games the rest of the season, but that could change if both Nevada and Boise State climb into the Top-50 in the NET over the next two weeks. Nevertheless, despite being top-25 in NET, the Aggies must capitalize on these opportunities when they present itself.