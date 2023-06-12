Way-too-early 2023-24 Mountain West Basketball Power Rankings

We might be **checks notes** roughly five months until the 2023-24 men’s basketball season, but let’s dive into some Mountain West basketball way-too-early power rankings that will almost certainly be wrong nine months from now that you all can laugh at!

1. San Diego State

Last year: 32-7, 15-3

Skinny: Frankly, there’s no other place you can start. Well, you can argue Boise State because they returned Tyson Degenhart, Max Rice and Chibuzo Agbo from its 24-win squad while San Diego State loses Darrion Trammell, Micah Parish, Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mensah. You could also argue New Mexico, who return two of the conference’s best guards as well as a dynamite freshman class. But the Aztecs, who won 32 games and ultimately came up just shy of completing a historic National Title Tournament run, imported Reese Dixon-Waters and Jay Pal while retaining Lamont Butler and Jaedon LeDee. They seem to load talent, but never lose a step, which is why I have them as my way-too-early favorite to win the conference ... again.

2. Boise State

Last year: 24-10, 13-5

Skinny: Speaking of Boise State, they had a good offseason. Despite losing Marcus Shaver to graduation, they added Big West Freshman of the Year Roddie Anderson III (from UC San Diego), who averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals despite an inefficient 46.7 true-shooting percentage. They also added Cam Martin and O’Mar Stanley from Kansas and St. John’s, respectively, and have a good freshman class. I’m comfortable with how Leon Rice fosters and develops young talent, and I’m encouraged by what I saw Jace Whiting at the end of last year to at help lead an offense. So I’m not too worried about their end-of-year standing.

3. New Mexico

Last year: 22-12, 8-10

Skinny: New Mexico had a great offseason since I thought they brought in the best 2023 recruiting class with the conference’s best recruit in Tru Washington. While they did lose a pair of pillars in both Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick, they returned the conference’s top backcourt in Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn while bringing in two-time All-MAAC’s Nelly Junior Joseph, two-time All-Southland Isaac Mushila and Mustapha Amzil, who can more than supplement that production lost on the interior.

4. Nevada

Last year: 22-11, 12-6

Skinny: Hey, remember when Nevada shocked the Mountain West and somehow squeaked into the NCAA Tournament despite losing four of their final six before tournament play? Me too, but that felt like ages ago! Anyway, Nevada returns their top two scorers in Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear, but lost Mountain West Freshman of the Year Darrion Williams, starting big man Will Baker and Trey Pettigrew to the infamous portal. They could supplement that production with Tulane transfer Tylan Pope and JuCo transfer Jeriah Coleman, a walking shot-blocker, but it’s going to be tough regardless. A healthy Hunter McIntosh could do wonders, however.

5. Colorado State

Last year: 15-18, 6-12

Skinny: This ranking might surprise you, but I’m cautiously optimistic about Colorado State. They return Isaiah Stevens, one of the best guards in the Mountain West, and have roster continuity, for the most part. I did enjoy what John Tonje (transfer to Missouri) brought to the table as a wing, and the loss of Isaiah Rivera will also sting. The Ram defense was not good last year, but they bring in versatility with Nique Clifford and Javonte Johnson and return four of their top six scorers. It’s impossible to project this far out, but this can be a top-five team if Stevens remains healthy.

6. UNLV

Last year: 19-13, 7-11

Skinny: In addition to Elijah Harkless’ graduation, the Runnin Rebels lost Victor Iwuakor, Keyshawn Hall and Keshon Gilbert to the portal. Though I’m bullish on their transfer class — namely Oklahoma transfer Kalib Boone and Pacific transfer Keylan Boone — in addition to their freshman class, spearheaded by Dedan Thomas. If it shakes right, this could be a top-5 team, but I have them outside there right now because of how much talent they’re having to replace on the fly — even if this is a rodeo that Kevin Kruger’s dealt with before.

7. San Jose State

Last year: 21-14, 10-8

Skinny: In case you haven’t heard, reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Omari Moore declared for the NBA Draft. Losing a primary shot creator is always tough, but they return their five-best scorers outside of Moore. Unless they’re able to conjure together better offense, there’s likely a dip in standing without Moore. But I’m encouraged with what Tim Miles did last year to warrant a top 7 spot.

8. Utah State

Last year: 26-9, 13-5

Skinny: Considering the personnel overhaul Utah State’s had over the last month, the Aggies are currently a very hard team to project. Head coach Ryan Odum accepted a job at VCU and Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga followed shortly thereafter; Steven Ashworth and Trevin Dorius also hit the portal while Taylor Funk graduated. It’s fair to be bullish on Danny Sprinkle, but I think we have to see how this roster gels on the court before we can make any determination on their standing.

9. Air Force

Last year: 14-18, 5-13

Skinny: Losing leading scorer Jake Heidbreder to Clemson is a gut punch for the Falcons, but they do bring back Rytis Petraitis, one of the best freshmen of 2022-23, and Ethan Taylor, most notably. Joe Scott is a good coach and the Falcons will always be a size disadvantage because they’re at an academy, but there’s just not enough talent or shot creation on this roster to warrant a top-8 spot ... yet.

10. Fresno State

Last year: 11-20, 6-12

Skinny: The Bulldogs lost an exceptional amount of guards to the portal, but will return starting big man Eduardo Andre, leading scorer Isaiah Hill as well as bringing in transfers Isaiah Pope, Xavier DuSell and Enoch Boakye. This roster has plenty of questions, especially after their dormant offensive season a year ago, but perhaps there’s more clarity in their guard room this year as opposed to last.

11. Wyoming

Last year: 9-22, 4-14

Skinny: We’ll look back at Wyoming’s 2022-23 season as a big “What if?” if Graham Ike was healthy. He wasn’t, and boy oh boy was it the biggest downward spiral from there that one’s ever seen. Ike transferred to Gonzaga, as well others — Jeremiah Oden, DuSell, Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo — hitting the portal, Wyoming projects as the worst team in the Mountain West by a fair margin entering 2023-24. Anything can happen — as we saw just last year — so they may not end up there, but that’s where everything stands as of June.