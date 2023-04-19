Mountain West Basketball: Ranking the top 2023 recruits

We’re two weeks removed from the college basketball season, but it’s never too late to dive into the latest recruiting circuit. We tracked the near-two dozen Mountain West recruits on Monday, went over the brief All-MWC 2023 recruiting team Tuesday, and today, let’s dive into who the top-7 recruits are.

1. Tru Washington, New Mexico

Skinny: As I noted in the All-Recruit team, Washington is the best player in this class that any Mountain West team has signed so far. Fortunately enough for him, he joins an experienced backcourt in Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. to learn from. Washington might not be an immediate spark, but expect the guard to have an impact for years to come. Washington was recruited by Arizona State, Grand Canyon, LSU and Mississippi State, among others, per 247Sports.

2. Chris Lockett Jr, Boise State

Skinny: Lockett was the top player in the state of Louisiana last year, getting named the MaxPreps Louisiana High School Basketball Player of the Year. He joins a backcourt that lost Marcus Shaver (graduation), but added UC San Diego transfer Roddie Anderson, the reigning Big West freshman of the year. Boise also returns Jace Whiting, their top point guard off the bench in 2022-23.

3. Jadyn Toppin, New Mexico

Skinny: Toppin will be another young piece added to Washington and now-sophomore guard Donovan Dent. Toppin was a top-30 small forward nationally and should fit into that frontcourt well, though it’s a question of how much playing time he’ll have. But the potential is definitely there.

4. Brooklyn Hicks, UNLV

Skinny: Hicks a three-star recruit from Timberlane High School in Washington, fills in for a backcourt that loses Keshon Gilbert (transfer) and EJ Harkless, who declared for the NBA draft. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals on 40.6 percent shooting as a senior, and was recruited by Nevada, Cincinnati, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State, among others. It’s possible he could be an important part of their rotation next year.

5. Andrew Meadow, Boise State

Skinny: When you play for LeBron James’ AAU team, you’re at least doing something right. But jokes aside, Meadow averaged 19.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior and was recruited by New Mexico, Fresno State, Washington State, Washington and San Diego State, among others.

6. Garrison Phelps, Utah State

Skinny: I toggled between Phelps and Meadow for the No. 5 slot, but ultimately gave the nod to Meadow. That’s not a slight on Phelps, a three-star recruit from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Phoenix, Arizona, who was recruited by Missouri State, Montana State, Oakland and Texas State. His most recent season’s high school stats aren’t available, but glancing at the tape, Phelps is an athletic specimen and looks to be a quality add under a new Aggie regime.

7. Makaih Williams, Wyoming

Skinny: Similarly to Meadow, Williams was dubbed a top-40 player in the state of California. From Caprristrano Valley Christian, he averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.3 steals per game, earning first-team All-League honors. He was recruited by San Francisco, Ole Miss and Utah State, among others.