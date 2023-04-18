Mountain West Basketball: 2023 All-Recruiting team

We’re two weeks removed from the college basketball season, but it’s never too late to dive into the latest recruiting circuit. We tracked the near-two dozen Mountain West recruits on Monday. But today, let’s dive into the All-Mountain West recruiting 2023 recruiting team.

(Note: No, this is not projecting potential or role for a specific program, but the recruit’s status exiting high school.)

All-Mountain West 2023 recruit class team:

G: Tru Washington, New Mexico

Skinny: Tru Washington is the Mountain West’s top recruit thus far in this 2023 class, officially signing with the Lobos last week. He is the first Top-100 player to join New Mexico in a decade and averaged 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals on 57/33/79 shooting splits. He was a top-20 combo guard in this class and was recruited by Arizona State, Grand Canyon, LSU and Mississippi State, among others, per 247Sports.

G: Chris Lockett Jr., Boise State

Skinny: Lockett, a three-star recruit from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, La., was the top player in Louisiana and a top-30 shooting guard, per 247Sports. He was recruited by Boise State, Ohio State, Baylor, Georgetown, Houston and Memphis, among others. The 6-foot-5 guard was named the MaxPreps Louisiana High School Basketball Player of the Year, helping lead his team to a second-straight Division III state title, averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists as a senior.

G: Brooklyn Hicks, UNLV

Skinny: Hicks was dubbed the second-best player in the state of Washington, and the 27th-best combo guard in the country, per 247Sports. A three-star recruit from Timberline High, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 30.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals on 40.6 percent shooting as a senior. He was also recruited by Nevada, Cincinnati, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State, among others.

F: Jadyn Toppin, New Mexico

Skinny: Toppin, a four-star recruit was dubbed a top-30 power forward, according to 247Sports. A graduate of Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff, he was recruited by Arizona State, Akron, George Washington and Tulsa, among others. Toppin adds to New Mexico’s loaded class and could be another strong young building block alongside Washington and now-sophomore guard Donovan Dent, who was a three-star recruit in its 2022 class.

F: Andrew Meadow, Boise State

Skinny: Meadow is a three-star recruit from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, Calif. He was dubbed a top-40 player in California and a top-50 power forward nationally, averaging 19.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 28 games as a junior. Meadow played for LeBron James’ AAU team, Strive For Greatness, including hitting a game-winner with James sitting courtside. He was recruited by New Mexico, Fresno State, Washington State, Washington and San Diego State, among others.