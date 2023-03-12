The Mountain West will have four teams — San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State and Nevada — have all punched tickets to this year’s NCAA Tournament! It marks the second consecutive year the conference put four teams into the tournament.

San Diego State earned the No. 5 seed in the South Region, and will take on the No. 12 seed Charleston. Joining them in the South Region is Utah State, who earned the No. 10 seed, facing No. 7-seeded Missouri. Both teams will play on Thursday.

In the West Region, Nevada earned one of the last two first-four in spots and will go up against Arizona State on either Tuesday or Wednesday. To add more fuel to the fire, two of Nevada’s best players from their 2021-22 team — Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Warren Washington — transferred to Arizona State last offseason. The winner will face No. 6 TCU in Denver, Colo.

Boise State will also be in the West Region as the No. 10 seed, scheduled to go up against No. 7 Northwestern in Sacramento on Thursday.

Other postseason tournaments for possibly San Jose State and New Mexico have yet to be disclosed.

The Mountain West has not had a successful last four NCAA Tournaments, going 2-11 over its last 13 games. The conference has lost their last nine NCAA Tournament games — and it’s, by definition, considered “insane” to expect different results; so let’s have an insane tournament!

When is each game?

Here are the tip-off times for the Mountain West teams:

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State, March 16, Time TBD (Dayton, Ohio)

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern, March 16, Time TBD (Sacramento, Calif.)

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri, March 16, Time TBD (Sacramento, Calif.)

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston, March 16, Time TBD (Orlando, Fla.)

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.