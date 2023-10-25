2023-24 Mountain West Basketball: MWCConnection All Conference Teams

The 2023-24 Mountain West men’s basketball season is upon us! It’s almost here—12 days away, to be exact, but who’s counting, right? You know what that means: It’s time to hand out some preseason accolades!

We are going to do our official preseason awards later this week, but today, we will be examining which players made our MWCConnection All-Conference teams! (Note: we had seven voters for this section)

Enough chitter chatter—let’s hop into it!

First Team:

Guard: Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Guard: Jaelen House, New Mexico

Guard: Jamal Mashburn Jr., New Mexico

Forward: Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Forward: Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Players who also received votes: Nelly Junior Joseph, Forward (2), Lamont Butler, Guard (2)

Not too many surprises here, with the exception that multiple players were vying for the final forward and guard spots with LeDee and Mashburn earning those final two spots, respectively. Degenhart and House were the only unanimous first-team selections among our seven voters, with Stevens and Mashburn Jr. receiving one second-team vote apiece.

Second Team:

Guard: Lamont Butler, San Diego State

Guard: Jarod Lucas, Nevada

Guard: Max Rice, Boise State

Guard: Reese Waters, San Diego State

Forward: Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico

Forward: Rytis Petraitis, Air Force

Players who also received votes: Darrion Trammell, Guard (2), Kalib Boone, Forward (1)

There are six players listed because there was a tie between guards Max Rice and Reece Waters, competing for that fourth guard spot. Why not include both? Anyway, both Joseph and Butler obviously received second-team honors after being considered for the first team.

There were no players from Wyoming, Fresno State, San Jose State or Utah State to make any of our panelists list. More bulletin board material for those respective players/programs, I guess!

Who do you think will make All-Mountain West first team and second team? Let us know in the comments!