2023 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Media Day Recap

MW men’s basketball media days were on Thursday.

By MattHanifan_
San Diego State v Boise State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The 2023-24 Mountain West men’s basketball media days occurred inside Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nev., Thursday. Let’s recap announcements plus highlights from the day!

Preseason Poll and Awards:

To nobody’s surprise, San Diego State, the NCAA Tournament runner-up, was dubbed the favorite to win the conference when the preseason poll was released Thursday. The Aztecs received 25 of the 31 first-place votes—with the other six going to Boise State (4), New Mexico (1) and Nevada (1).

The Broncos, who are coming off their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, were picked to finish second while the Lobos—spearheaded by the best backcourt in the conference in Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn—were picked to finish third. Nevada, who narrowly made the NCAA Tournament (earning a first-four bid), was selected to finish fourth.

The projected order to finish reads as follows:

  1. San Diego State
  2. Boise State
  3. New Mexico
  4. Nevada
  5. Colorado State
  6. UNLV
  7. San Jose State
  8. Fresno State
  9. Utah State
  10. Wyoming
  11. Air Force

The Mountain West released its 2023-24 preseason All-Conference teams and awards Monday; Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens, who averaged 17.9 points and 6.9 assists, was selected as the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year.

San Diego State’s Reese Waters, a 6-foot-6 USC transfer who won the Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year award, was named the preseason Newcomer of the Year while UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. was voted as the conference’s freshman of the year.

Here are the 2023-24 preseason All-Mountain West teams:

  • G: Jaelen House, New Mexico
  • G: Jamal Mashburn Jr., New Mexico
  • G: Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State
  • G: Lamont Butler, San Diego State
  • F: Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Highlights Around the MWC from Media Day:

Richard Pitino compares The Pit’s atmosphere to Indiana, Purdue and Michigan State.

Steve Alford comments on his team’s improvements in the frontcourt, the next month before its season opener:

Brian Dutcher says San Diego State is a Power 5 Team:

Isaiah Stevens says returning to school was the best move for him:

Danny Sprinkle comments on Utah State losing 100 percent of its production:

Leon Rice, Gonzaga’s Mark Few (former coworkers) on why they won’t play each other:

