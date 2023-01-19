2023 Mountain West Baseball Conference Schedule

The Mountain West has announced the 2023 conference schedule for baseball. Only seven of the eleven full members sponsor baseball, which means some fan bases show less interest in the sport. Those teams are: Air Force, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, and UNLV.

Due to this, every team will play 30 conference games, all on weekends, which results in five home series and five road series, just short of playing a home-and-home against every team. Mountain West conference play will begin on March 3rd and conclude on May 20th. The regular season will determine the seeding for the conference tournament, which will occur May 25th-28th on Fresno State’s home field. See the schedule below.

March 3-5

Fresno State at San José State

San Diego State at UNLV

March 10-12

Air Force at New Mexico

Nevada at Fresno State

San Diego State at San José State

March 17-19

New Mexico at Fresno State

San José State at Air Force

UNLV at Nevada

March 24-26

Air Force at San Diego State

Fresno State at UNLV

New Mexico at Nevada

March 31-April 2

San Diego State at New Mexico

San José State at Nevada

UNLV at Air Force

April 6-8

Fresno State at Air Force

Nevada at UNLV

San José State at New Mexico

April 14-16

Air Force at Nevada

San Diego State at Fresno State

UNLV at San José State

April 21-23

Nevada at San Diego State

New Mexico at Air Force

San José State at Fresno State

April 28-30

Air Force at San José State

Fresno State at New Mexico

UNLV at San Diego State

May 5-7

Fresno State at Nevada

New Mexico at UNLV

San José State at San Diego State

May 12-14

Nevada at New Mexico

San Diego State at Air Force

UNLV at Fresno State

May 18-20

Air Force at UNLV

Nevada at San José State

New Mexico at San Diego State