2023 Mountain West Baseball Conference Schedule

The Mountain West has announced the 2023 conference schedule for baseball. Only seven of the eleven full members sponsor baseball, which means some fan bases show less interest in the sport. Those teams are: Air Force, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, and UNLV.
Due to this, every team will play 30 conference games, all on weekends, which results in five home series and five road series, just short of playing a home-and-home against every team. Mountain West conference play will begin on March 3rd and conclude on May 20th. The regular season will determine the seeding for the conference tournament, which will occur May 25th-28th on Fresno State’s home field. See the schedule below.
March 3-5
Fresno State at San José State
San Diego State at UNLV
March 10-12
Air Force at New Mexico
Nevada at Fresno State
San Diego State at San José State
March 17-19
New Mexico at Fresno State
San José State at Air Force
UNLV at Nevada
March 24-26
Air Force at San Diego State
Fresno State at UNLV
New Mexico at Nevada
March 31-April 2
San Diego State at New Mexico
San José State at Nevada
UNLV at Air Force
April 6-8
Fresno State at Air Force
Nevada at UNLV
San José State at New Mexico
April 14-16
Air Force at Nevada
San Diego State at Fresno State
UNLV at San José State
April 21-23
Nevada at San Diego State
New Mexico at Air Force
San José State at Fresno State
April 28-30
Air Force at San José State
Fresno State at New Mexico
UNLV at San Diego State
May 5-7
Fresno State at Nevada
New Mexico at UNLV
San José State at San Diego State
May 12-14
Nevada at New Mexico
San Diego State at Air Force
UNLV at Fresno State
May 18-20
Air Force at UNLV
Nevada at San José State
New Mexico at San Diego State
Loading comments...