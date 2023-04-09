MWCConnection’s Spring/Summer Content Schedule

With San Diego State losing after their strong NCAA Tournament run, we are officially in the next phase of our content calendar. I’m refraining from saying “offseason”, because we all know that there is truly no break when it comes to Mountain West news.

However, we are downshifting our content for the next few months, which will include our year-round posts, along with some other posts featured around key events. Take a look below:

Mountaintop View will continue to kick off every weekday to catch you up on conference news and give you a preview of what else we are rolling out.

Monday:

Mountain West Recruiting roundup

Tuesday:

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Reacts Survey Questions

Wednesday:

Peak Perspective Columns

Thursday:

A revolving door of team-related posts, basketball columns, and the occasional bonus Peak Perspective

Friday:

Reacts Results

The MWCConnection Roundtable (Going from April and continuing through August)

On the horizon:

In the middle of April, we will have a week devoted to basketball recruiting

The end of April and into May will cover the NFL Draft

In May, a few of us will continue our tradition of reviewing a Boise State recruiting class. Also, we will do our review of Friday Night Lights Season 3

June will start to focus on NBA draft coverage, with the draft coming towards the end of the month.

Our summer series will begin around the end of May and go through sometime in August. More on that later, but I have an idea I think will be fun to read about, and all of you will have the opportunity to participate as well.

All of that should carry us to our Kickoff Week, which will be in accordance with Mountain West Media Days on July 17-21.

Your turn: Have something else you want to see us cover this summer? Drop a comment below.