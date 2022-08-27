2022-2023 MWC Player Movement Tracker

As of August 1st, we are now in a new cycle of the transfer portal and it appears there is the first Mountain West transfer in the Mountain West Conference for the 2022-2023 cycle, which will be completed in May.
Here are the totals from last year and the ones prior, at least per 247Sports:
The transfer portal annually reset on Aug. 1 once again. Now that we've moved to another cycle, here's how the number of FBS players who've transferred each cycle stacks up since the @247SportsPortal's debut.— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 1, 2022
2021-22: 3,085
2021-20: 2,647
2020-19: 1,692
2019-18: 1,717
This post will probably be updated no more than weekly during the season and less so if transfer news is slow. Once December comes and transfer season explodes, expect updates more often.
See below for the latest movement going on around the conference. Bold lettering indicates new entries as of the last publication.
Outgoing Transfers
(entering the transfer portal)
Air Force:
- LB Elijah Manning will take a post-grad year and reclassify as a 2023 recruit.
- OL Jadon Furubotten
- RB Kainoa Sayre
Boise State:
- OL Jacob Golden (dismissed from the team)
- TE/DE Casey Kline
- WR Jalen Richmond
- DB Roman Kafentzis
Colorado State:
- LB Bam Amina
- LB Devon Edwards (Twitter bio says he’s at Lindenwood but he’s not listed on their roster)
Fresno State:
- DL Joshua Pakola (left the team, hasn’t entered the portal)
- OL Anthony La France (left the team, hasn’t entered the portal)
- DL Tito Chikere
Hawaii:
- QB Connor Apo
Nevada:
New Mexico:
- WR Keyoneta Lanier
- WR Zoe Roberts
San Diego State:
San Jose State:
UNLV:
- LB Tanner Salisbury
Utah State:
- LB Owen Fa’amoe
Wyoming:
Incoming Transfers
(coming out of the portal)
