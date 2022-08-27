2022-2023 MWC Player Movement Tracker

As of August 1st, we are now in a new cycle of the transfer portal and it appears there is the first Mountain West transfer in the Mountain West Conference for the 2022-2023 cycle, which will be completed in May.

Here are the totals from last year and the ones prior, at least per 247Sports:

The transfer portal annually reset on Aug. 1 once again. Now that we've moved to another cycle, here's how the number of FBS players who've transferred each cycle stacks up since the @247SportsPortal's debut.



2021-22: 3,085

2021-20: 2,647

2020-19: 1,692

2019-18: 1,717 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 1, 2022

This post will probably be updated no more than weekly during the season and less so if transfer news is slow. Once December comes and transfer season explodes, expect updates more often.

See below for the latest movement going on around the conference. Bold lettering indicates new entries as of the last publication.

Outgoing Transfers

(entering the transfer portal)

Air Force:

LB Elijah Manning will take a post-grad year and reclassify as a 2023 recruit.

OL Jadon Furubotten

RB Kainoa Sayre

Boise State:

OL Jacob Golden (dismissed from the team)

TE/DE Casey Kline

WR Jalen Richmond

DB Roman Kafentzis

Colorado State:

LB Bam Amina

LB Devon Edwards (Twitter bio says he’s at Lindenwood but he’s not listed on their roster)

Fresno State:

DL Joshua Pakola (left the team, hasn’t entered the portal)

OL Anthony La France (left the team, hasn’t entered the portal)

DL Tito Chikere

Hawaii:

QB Connor Apo

Nevada:

New Mexico:

WR Keyoneta Lanier

WR Zoe Roberts

San Diego State:

San Jose State:

UNLV:

LB Tanner Salisbury

Utah State:

LB Owen Fa’amoe



Wyoming:

Incoming Transfers

(coming out of the portal)

Boise State

Colorado State

Fresno State

Hawaii

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego State

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State

Wyoming