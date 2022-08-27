Week 0: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

We have real live football games today and even a few Mountain West teams. Check out today’s action, with five teams competing in Week 0. MWC teams play all afternoon and into the evening, so there will be no shortage of football to watch. Below is all the info you need to know and share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, August 27th

Idaho State vs UNLV (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports UConn vs Utah State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Wyoming vs Illinois (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Big Ten Network Nevada vs New Mexico State (8:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN2 Vanderbilt vs Hawaii (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

UNLV: No odds for games against FCS teams

Utah State: -27, O/U 60.5

Wyoming: + 10, O/U 44

Nevada: -9, O/U 51.5

Hawaii: +6.5, O/U 55

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

UNLV : The Rebels need to come out strong against an FCS opponent. Not just win, but look good doing it. That will be a telling sign as to how competitive they will be this year. Similar to that, will playmakers emerge on both sides of the ball?

: The Rebels need to come out strong against an FCS opponent. Not just win, but look good doing it. That will be a telling sign as to how competitive they will be this year. Similar to that, will playmakers emerge on both sides of the ball? Utah State : The defending conference champs have more of a tune-up game against UConn but look to see if their offense runs as smoothly and dynamically as they did last year. With many new faces, and with teams knowing what to expect, can the Aggies still be effective.

: The defending conference champs have more of a tune-up game against UConn but look to see if their offense runs as smoothly and dynamically as they did last year. With many new faces, and with teams knowing what to expect, can the Aggies still be effective. Wyoming : The Cowboys open up with a Power 5 opponent, but a low-level one. In all honesty, they should win. But all eyes should be on how Wyoming executes on offense and if their new players can inject some life into that side of the ball. Also, will the defense all off after losing the majority of their key players?

: The Cowboys open up with a Power 5 opponent, but a low-level one. In all honesty, they should win. But all eyes should be on how Wyoming executes on offense and if their new players can inject some life into that side of the ball. Also, will the defense all off after losing the majority of their key players? Nevada : Ditto the Wolf Pack, who will have an easier game for their new-look team. The obvious questions have the team full of transfers and leftover players meshed? And have they caught on to the schemes the coaches are trying to implement? The first month is the easiest part of Nevada’s schedule, so if they don’t look good out of the gate, it may be a long season.

: Ditto the Wolf Pack, who will have an easier game for their new-look team. The obvious questions have the team full of transfers and leftover players meshed? And have they caught on to the schemes the coaches are trying to implement? The first month is the easiest part of Nevada’s schedule, so if they don’t look good out of the gate, it may be a long season. Hawaii: How the Rainbow Warriors will look when they take the field is anyone’s guess, so it’s hard to know what to look for. The biggest thing will be effort and flashes of what the offense is supposed to look like more than results. Key in on the playcalling more than how well the plays are executed at this point.

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Idaho State

UNLV vote view results 21% Idaho State (4 votes)

78% UNLV (15 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? UConn

Utah State vote view results 0% UConn (0 votes)

100% Utah State (19 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Wyoming

Illinois vote view results 42% Wyoming (8 votes)

57% Illinois (11 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Nevada

New Mexico State vote view results 73% Nevada (14 votes)

26% New Mexico State (5 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Vanderbilt

Hawaii vote view results 60% Vanderbilt (12 votes)

40% Hawaii (8 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.