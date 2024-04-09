Hike’s Peak CBB Depth Chart Tracker is LIVE! Transfer portal update, breakdown of every team’s 2025 roster

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! We’re officially into the college basketball offseason, and to celebrate we’re launching the CBB depth chart tracker, available to all for free, with constant updates as more players commit/transfer! We’ll also go over this week’s transfer portal update, and we finish the show with a breakdown of every team’s roster going into 2025. Enjoy!

Summary:

Introducing the HP CBB MW Depth Chart Tracker 5 best players to enter transfer portal from the MW (Great Osobor, Cam Manyawu, & more) First official transfer commitment (Nevada), first official withdrawal from portal (Utah State) Roster breakdown + analysis of every team going into 2025

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Also make sure to check out the new depth chart tracker, available to all for free! Thank you for coming back to the mountain, and we hope to see you again soon!