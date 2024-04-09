Mountaintop View 4-9-24 Football scrimmage news, previews, Bulldog gamble, Pack pain, BB/SB POTW

March Madness is officially over but we won’t let that slow us down here at MWC Connection! While the focus may be on football and spring practices, we add some basketball news and this week’s award winners from the diamond. Enjoy!!

The Wolf Pack football scrimmage takes top billing but there is other content from other Nevada spring sports.

And some highlights from the Boise State spring scrimmage...

The Father of the Macguffin gives his look at MW FB...

My thoughts on every Mountain West College Football team right now. pic.twitter.com/rUjyiNMzeU — CFBudge (@CF_Budge) April 8, 2024

The last time Walberg coached at the Division I level, he resigned in the midst of abuse and rules violations while the head man at Pepperdine. Although he has since been a successful high school head coach in the Fresno area, was this the right choice to revive a lagging Bulldog basketball program?

In a tournament lacking in buzzer-beaters, ESPN names losing a game with a 17 point lead with just over 7 minutes left to play as the “most painful” game this year.

An Aztec freshman who is making this an almost weekly event is joined by two Bulldogs for their stellar play last week.

Three conference schools are represented by their players in this week’s awards!

On the horizon: