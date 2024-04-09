The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Defensive Line Preview

After taking a few weeks off to review March Madness, we move back to the gridiron for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” This series opened up by taking a look at each unit on the offensive side of the ball and now we move on to the defense. Our defensive series will begin by taking a look at the big boys in the trenches. Which teams will have the best defensive lines? Let’s dig in...

The Good

Air Force

The Falcons always pride themselves on their play in the trenches. After leading the Mountain West in rush defense and finishing third with sacks, there are a few holes to fill. But I’m confident that Troy Calhoun and his staff will develop the younger guys and have one of the best defenses in the conference yet again.

Boise State

The Broncos were a bit inconsistent with their pass rush, but when you dig into the numbers, the big guys up front had a nice season. The Broncos finished the 2023 season second in rush defense and first in sacks, and they return the majority of their production. Senior defensive end Ahmed Hassanein should be a trendy pick for preseason defensive player of the year.

Wyoming

Last year was kind of a down year for the Wyoming defensive line. They were solid against the run, finishing third in the conference. However, they struggled to get a consistent pass rush, only getting to the quarterback 24 times. Improving the pass rush will be an area of emphasis for a unit that should be better this fall.

Fresno State

I went back and forth on where to place the group. They were mostly mediocre this past fall and it is hard to see them taking a major step. The success or failure of this group will likely determine how the Bulldogs do this fall. We know they will have one of the more talented offenses, but there are some question marks surrounding the defense. I like Devo Bridges, but he is going to need some of the younger guys to step up.

The Bad

Colorado State

Mohamed Kamara leaving to the NFL is a massive loss for the Rams. Kamara was one of the best pass rushers in the country and bailed a defense out that struggled mightily at times. The line was solid last fall, but you don’t just replace guys like Kamara. This group is going to take a step back this fall.

San Diego State

Similar to Wyoming, the San Diego State defensive line was not the dominant force that we have become accustomed to. They weren’t awful, by any means, but they were radically inconsistent largely due to their inability to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. I feel like Sean Lewis will improve the offense quite a bit, but I don’t see enough improvement on the defensive line to feel confident in this group.

UNLV

If you would have asked me before their final three games, I would have felt more confident in this unit, but this unit got absolutely obliterated in their final three contests. The Rebel defensive line feasted on inferior competition, but when they played the top teams in the conference, they struggled to get to the quarterback and slow down opposing rush attacks. I don’t see enough improvement in this group to feel confident that they will be in the top half of the conference.

San Jose State

The Spartan defensive line was difficult to gauge; they played one of the toughest schedules in the conference which impacted their overall statistics. But this team does not have a Cade Hall type of guy that will lead them. I’m confident that Ken Niumatalolo will build a solid core, but it might take a few years for them to be in the top half of the conference.

Nevada

I want to go on the record stating that this will be one of the most improved units in the conference. The play of the Wolf Pack defensive line was ugly last fall, really ugly. I think this group will be vastly improved this fall, but I don’t think they will be in the same league as Boise State or Air Force. Jeff Choate is going to get everything he can out of these guys, and that is a step in the right direction.

New Mexico

The Lobo defensive line was extremely disappointing this fall. They were near the bottom of the conference in nearly every statistical category. Much like Nevada, I think Bronco Mendenhall and his staff have the right mindset to get more out of this group. I don’t think they are going to be anywhere near great, but I think they will be improved and help this team win a few games.

The Ugly

Hawaii

This football program has been plagued by the same issue for a very long time and that is poor play in the trenches. The Rainbow Warriors finished ninth in both rushing yards allowed and sacks. This is a unit that needs to improve significantly if Hawaii wants to be a contender, and I don’t see this unit having the guys to make it happen.

Utah State

The Aggies were pretty good at getting to the quarterback, finishing fifth in the conference. But they finished dead last in rush defense. It was bad, really bad. This unit lacked the speed and shiftiness that a good defensive line needs to be successful. It is hard to see them being any worse, but I think they are a long way off from being a “Good” unit.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” How do you think your team will do in the trenches? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.