Mountaintop View 4-8-24. NIL news, UNLV spring game, Evan Svoboda, Vance Walberg, Jaedon LeDee wins Malone Award,

It’s Monday, and we are back at it! The NCAA Championship is tonight, but otherwise, we are moving firmly into the offseason. Although the NFL Draft is coming at the end of the month. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

In the latest of the ongoing NCAA reform, the NIL working group has a proposal that would allow schools to help athletes find or connect with NIL opportunities. It sounds all prim and proper, but basically, this is legalizing what already takes place, which is schools arranging money for players to be part of their team. In addition, it’s also trying to shed more light on NIL deals, outling three ways to do this. First, a voluntary registration process for NIL agents and advisors. Then, a database where athletes have to disclose NIL deals of $600 or more, and finally some kind of standard NIL contract as well as a comprehensive educational plan. We will see what comes of this.

UNLV wrapped up spring practices this weekend and it was the defense who came out ahead in the spring game. Part of that may have been due to the offense rotating between four QBs as the competition was on full display. Through it all, Coach Odom preached competition and how they are motivated by not yet reaching their goal of being a champion. That competition will need to continue between now and August, when fall camp will start up.

Last year, Evan Svoboda got in some limited action and his potential was evident. Now, as he prepares to be the starter this spring, he is using that experience to fuel him forward. Svoboda’s leadership has been so evident, that newly promoted head coach Jay Sawvel had no issue naming him the starting quarterback even before spring ball started. He wants to motivate his teammates and isn’t afraid to hold them accountable. On the field, he knows he needs to master the offense.

