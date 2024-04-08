Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 4-8-24. Commitment Interviews.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Teams continue to focus on their own team as spring ball takes place for most programs right now. But offers are still occurring, with seventeen new ones this week. Colorado State had four on their own and Boise State was right in front of them with six.

On the commitment front, Air Force, Boise State, and Nevada all gained new ones for the 2025 cycle this week. A few more may trickle in over the spring, but expect that to increase more once official visits start taking place.

With a number of offers and a new verbal pledge this week, the Broncos are featured on the cover photo.

Class of 2025 Cover Photo Total:

Boise State: 2

San Diego State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Notes:

Brad Odom, the Director of Player Personnel for UNLV, has been tweeting our recruiting notes every Tuesday for at least since last season. It’s a lot of good advice for recruits, so we may as well feature last week’s tweet every week.

Tuesday Recruiting Notes-

1. Due to new NCAA legislation each college team will only be able to visit your school ONE TIME this spring. That means if you aren't there, you don't get seen in person. Spring is full of different activities but if a coach communicates with you that… — Coach B.O. (@bradodom) April 2, 2024

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 2 recruits this cycle

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

ATH Grayson Ridgon (Air Force)

“Air Force was the school because The coaching staff just made me feel at home building relationships on and off the field. They have special things going on up there. The education and opportunity just sets you up for the future and I’m not just looking at the next 4 years I’m looking ahead where I want to be 10 years from now.”

WR Quinton Brown (Boise State)

“The coaches stood out. I felt like I really connected with coach Miller and coach Danielson. ‘Everything is earned’ is the philosophy and it resonates with me. Also, the focus on developing players for the next level was big to me along with the strength program and nutrition focus. The facilities were phenomenal. The campus is very nice. It’s the best campus I’ve seen so far. The city is peaceful and calm. The people are very inviting. The weather will be a change, but I’m built for it. The coaches plan on using me as a Slot Receiver and in the return game. I feel like it’s a perfect fit and can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

LB Nate Clifford was offered by Air Force

LB Jackson Cahoon was offered by Air Force

RB Manny Fuller was offered by Boise State

OL Drew Nichols was offered by Boise State

OL Kilian Registe was offered by Boise State

TE Ethan Wood was offered by Boise State

LB Chase Cahoon was offered by Boise State

DB Chase Hatch was offered by Boise State

TE Cayman Reynolds was offered by Colorado State

TE Elijah Huddle was offered by Colorado State

TE Corbin Laisure was offered by Colorado State

2027 WR/DB Antayvious Ellis was offered by Colorado State

DB Elliott Noble was offered by Fresno State

2026 QB Deagan Rose was offered by Fresno State

DB Marion Eubanks jr. was offered by Hawaii

DE Victor Sanchez Hernandez Jr was offered by San Diego State

2026 WR Vance Spafford was offered by San Jose State

Visits:

Commits:

ATH Grayson Ridgon committed to Air Force

WR Quinton Brown committed to Boise State

OL Mataio Aiono committed to Nevada

Decommits

