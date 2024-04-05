Mountaintop View 4-5-24 Medved awarded, MBB season best ever?, Cowboys leaving, Golf POTW, Aztecs keep rolling

We are still a little basketball heavy as the season winds down in this Friday edition. We get to match up this season against some other great conference seasons and rate which is best, along with some news/notes from around the conference. Enjoy!!

This yearly Division 1 MBB coaching award is based on integrity shown on and off the court. Congrats to Coach Medved!

A conference-record six teams were selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament but was it the best season ever for the conference? Take a look at the best five seasons (according to Nevada Sports Net) and make your own determination!

These two now make it six Cowboys who have entered portal. Could these two be following former assistant coach Bryston Williams to his new landing place at Drake?

A Rebel senior and an Aggie freshman get this week’s awards for their play last week on the links.

The Aztecs take care of business in Albuquerque and the doubleheader sweep keeps them in first place in the conference softball standings.

On the horizon: