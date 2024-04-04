 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 4-4-24

USU hoops players in the portal, NIL in Fresno, college football super league and more from Wednesday

Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

After NCAA denied him last year, Nevada’s Henry Ikahihifo out to make up for lost time

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net profiles Nevada’s Henry Ikahihifo, who is poised to pounce this fall after the NCAA spoiled his 2023 season.

These Utah State basketball players have entered the transfer portal

The Aggies will bounce back, but it’s been a rough few days for the program.

Fresno State NIL deals a player lifeline

How is Fresno State coping with NIL demands of the present? The Business Journal details above.

MWC player of the year is on the move

This is all so tiresome

