Mountaintop View 4-4-24

After NCAA denied him last year, Nevada’s Henry Ikahihifo out to make up for lost time
Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net profiles Nevada’s Henry Ikahihifo, who is poised to pounce this fall after the NCAA spoiled his 2023 season.
These Utah State basketball players have entered the transfer portal
The Aggies will bounce back, but it’s been a rough few days for the program.
Fresno State NIL deals a player lifeline
How is Fresno State coping with NIL demands of the present? The Business Journal details above.
MWC player of the year is on the move
NEWS: Utah State big man Great Osobor, the Mountain West POY, plans to enter the transfer portal, while also testing the NBA Draft waters, he tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2024
The 6-8, 250-pound junior averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season. Osobor says he… pic.twitter.com/OhQ1xfhKo2
This is all so tiresome
NEWS: College presidents and top executives have devised a "Super League" to transform college football as they believe the current system is "doomed" and headed for "bankruptcy," leaders tell The Athletic. (w/@slmandel)— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 3, 2024
The inside story https://t.co/SEmcmkNblg
On The Horizon:
Today - Stats Corner: Comparing MWC 2024 MBB to Previous Years
Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: What grade would you give the 2024 men’s basketball season?
Loading comments...