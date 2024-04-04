Mountaintop View 4-4-24

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net profiles Nevada’s Henry Ikahihifo, who is poised to pounce this fall after the NCAA spoiled his 2023 season.

The Aggies will bounce back, but it’s been a rough few days for the program.

How is Fresno State coping with NIL demands of the present? The Business Journal details above.

MWC player of the year is on the move

NEWS: Utah State big man Great Osobor, the Mountain West POY, plans to enter the transfer portal, while also testing the NBA Draft waters, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-8, 250-pound junior averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season. Osobor says he… pic.twitter.com/OhQ1xfhKo2 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2024

This is all so tiresome

NEWS: College presidents and top executives have devised a "Super League" to transform college football as they believe the current system is "doomed" and headed for "bankruptcy," leaders tell The Athletic. (w/@slmandel)



The inside story https://t.co/SEmcmkNblg — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 3, 2024

On The Horizon:

Today - Stats Corner: Comparing MWC 2024 MBB to Previous Years

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: What grade would you give the 2024 men’s basketball season?