Mountaintop View 4-3-24. MBB Grades, Shea Suiaunoa, Matt Lubick, Jaelen House, Baseball/Softball POTW

By MikeWittmann
Basketball season may be over for the Mountain West, but the Final Four is on Saturday. Plus, other updates in the world of college sports. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Mountain West MBB Final Grades.

With basketball season over in the Mountain West, Chris Murray is handing out final grades. 5 teams are in the A-level, with Utah State leading the way with an A+, SDSU with an A, and Boise State, Colorado State, and Nevada all being given an A- (which Murray defines as a strong season). New Mexico (B+) and UNLV (B) come in above the curve as well. Then Wyoming (C-) comes in as the last passable grade. The last three teams are either a D or D-. It’s probably being generous that no one failed, but all the breakdowns are worth a read.

Suiaunoa returning to carry on linebacker legacy.

Wyoming knows how to develop linebackers. With Easton Gibbs set to start his NFL career, his running mate, Shea Suiaunoa, will take the mantle next season. For him, coming back to play under Jay Sawvel and using his extra year of eligibility was a no-brainer. He’s been second on the team in tackles the past two years to Gibbs and will likely be the top tackler next year as he will move to middle linebacker. The future is in good hands.

Lubick running to battle.

In one of the more uplifting stories of the young 2024 calendar year, Matt Lubick was officially named the offensive coordinator at Nevada. For him, running the Boston Marathon was nothing compared to walking a marathon while hooked up to an IV on his first day of chemo. For 13 hours, he prayed, he repeated the mantra that he wasn’t a statistic, and was motivated by his family and getting back on the field to coach. Now, he will officially be able to.

