Mountaintop View 4-3-24. MBB Grades, Shea Suiaunoa, Matt Lubick, Jaelen House, Baseball/Softball POTW

Basketball season may be over for the Mountain West, but the Final Four is on Saturday. Plus, other updates in the world of college sports. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

With basketball season over in the Mountain West, Chris Murray is handing out final grades. 5 teams are in the A-level, with Utah State leading the way with an A+, SDSU with an A, and Boise State, Colorado State, and Nevada all being given an A- (which Murray defines as a strong season). New Mexico (B+) and UNLV (B) come in above the curve as well. Then Wyoming (C-) comes in as the last passable grade. The last three teams are either a D or D-. It’s probably being generous that no one failed, but all the breakdowns are worth a read.

Wyoming knows how to develop linebackers. With Easton Gibbs set to start his NFL career, his running mate, Shea Suiaunoa, will take the mantle next season. For him, coming back to play under Jay Sawvel and using his extra year of eligibility was a no-brainer. He’s been second on the team in tackles the past two years to Gibbs and will likely be the top tackler next year as he will move to middle linebacker. The future is in good hands.

In one of the more uplifting stories of the young 2024 calendar year, Matt Lubick was officially named the offensive coordinator at Nevada. For him, running the Boston Marathon was nothing compared to walking a marathon while hooked up to an IV on his first day of chemo. For 13 hours, he prayed, he repeated the mantra that he wasn’t a statistic, and was motivated by his family and getting back on the field to coach. Now, he will officially be able to.

House participating in Reeses College All-Star Game.

One more game for @jaelenhouse10, and it’s a home game! Headed back to Phoenix for the @reeses @NABC1927 All-Star Game on Friday at State Farm Stadium. Watch on @CBSSportsNet. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/rcmCHkBTH0 — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) April 2, 2024

Baseball/Softball Players of the Week

Nolan Wilson batted .462 in three starts with six hits, seven RBIs and three runs scored as the Wolf Pack went 2-1 last week ⚾️⁠

⁠#AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/wkj8e5HpQf — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 1, 2024

Jacob Riordan threw the ninth no-hitter in San Diego State history in the Aztecs’ 13-0 win over New Mexico, striking out eight batters in seven innings on the mound #AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/ZRPWMA1ixo — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 1, 2024

Colby Turner picks up his fourth #MWBSB Freshman of the Week honor after hitting .385 in three starts with five hits, four RBIs and four runs scored ⚾️#AtThePEAK | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/Pd5hUNZmbe — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 1, 2024

Gabby Herrera recorded a .714 batting average, .706 on-base percentage and a 1.571 slugging percentage over the course of five games with three home runs, five runs, and 10 RBIs #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/EjPoqjWLCq — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 1, 2024

Tyra Clary was on fire in the circle for the Wolf Pack



She went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, delivering six strikeouts in 9.2 innings for the week #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/reSwMB530G — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 1, 2024

Bailie Clark recorded a .727 batting average with six runs on eight hits, including two doubles and a home run, while also stealing four bases #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/Zq487wTjCq — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 1, 2024

On the horizon: