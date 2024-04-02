Curtain call on ‘24 MW season. Aztecs bested by UConn, Utah State hires Jerrod Calhoun, transfer portal updates, grades/awards for each team’s performance this year! HP Ep. 46 out now!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! We’ve come to the end of arguably the best year of college hoops ever in the Mountain West, with San Diego State getting crushed by one seed UConn in the Sweet 16. We’ll recap that game, followed by a transfer portal update, a look at new Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun, and season grades/awards for every team! Enjoy!

Summary:

Aztecs outclassed by UConn in Sweet 16 5 best players to enter transfer portal from MW (Mason Falslev, Jace Whiting, & more) Utah State hires Youngstown State HC Jerrod Calhoun Grades + awards for every team’s 2024 performance

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Also, please check out the four interviews from day one of the Mountain West tournament if you haven’t already (POY Great Osobor (link here), new portal entrant Mason Falslev, 2nd team O’Mar Stanley, HM Max Rice (link for last 3 here))! Thank you for coming back to the mountain, and we hope to see you again soon!