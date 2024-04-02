Mountaintop View 4-2-24 Future cashola, Aztec NIL, Bulldogs, Pack reloading, Leon gets raise, new Nevada OC

Our Tuesday Edition begins with a look to the future and how much money the conference can expect to divvy out to schools over the next few years. The money content continues with a look at what San Diego State needs to pony up to continue their hoop program excellence and a head coach can now call himself a millionaire. Enjoy!!

Now that the MW is done in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, we can now assess the financial benefit going forward for having several teams in the tournament and having some of them win games.

The Aztecs have been the preeminent team in MW MBB and to stay at that level will require a bigger NIL commitment to keep and attract top players in the transfer portal. Will it ever be enough?

Fresno high school basketball legend and former NBA player has indicated interest in the vacant men’s basketball head coach position but as of Sunday, has not been granted an interview.

The Wolf Pack begin reloading for next basketball season...

NEWS: Cal Poly transfer guard Kobe Sanders has committed to Nevada, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-8 senior averaged 19.6 PPG this season. https://t.co/0evhXUhjaf pic.twitter.com/23AHsq8bQD — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 1, 2024

Boise State MBB Head Coach gets a raise...

A raise kicked in at midnight for #BoiseState basketball coach Leon Rice ... now making a base salary of $1M a year. @BroncoSportsMBB pic.twitter.com/AMjp2D5RGj — (@MikeFPrater) April 1, 2024

Spring football news out of Reno...

Matt Lubick has been named Nevada football's offensive coordinator after his battle with cancer. Lubick was diagnosed with leukemia in October and had been undergoing treatment in Aurora, Colo. https://t.co/8xAFdulpqm — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) April 1, 2024

On the horizon: