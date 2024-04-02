 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 4-2-24 Future cashola, Aztec NIL, Bulldogs, Pack reloading, Leon gets raise, new Nevada OC

By RudyEspino
/ new
Air Force v New Mexico Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Our Tuesday Edition begins with a look to the future and how much money the conference can expect to divvy out to schools over the next few years. The money content continues with a look at what San Diego State needs to pony up to continue their hoop program excellence and a head coach can now call himself a millionaire. Enjoy!!

The financial impact of the Mountain West’s conference-record 10 NCAA Tournament units

Now that the MW is done in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, we can now assess the financial benefit going forward for having several teams in the tournament and having some of them win games.

SDSU basketball’s NIL collective has more money, but it is enough?

The Aztecs have been the preeminent team in MW MBB and to stay at that level will require a bigger NIL commitment to keep and attract top players in the transfer portal. Will it ever be enough?

Pondexter says he wasn’t granted interview for open Fresno State job

Fresno high school basketball legend and former NBA player has indicated interest in the vacant men’s basketball head coach position but as of Sunday, has not been granted an interview.

The Wolf Pack begin reloading for next basketball season...

Boise State MBB Head Coach gets a raise...

Spring football news out of Reno...

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Defensive Line
  • Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 46
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Did Hawaii’s offense improve with the Run-and-Shoot offense?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...