Mountaintop View 4-11-24

Super early preseason hoops Top 25, terrible first pitch, portal madness and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: Boise State at San Diego State Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nevada among seven still in the running for Stetson transfer Aubin Gateretse, a 6-11 post

The transfer portal madness is in full swing, and Nevada is attempting to reload for 2024-2025. Can they make a splash with Aubin Gateretse? Read above.

Tyrecus Davis takes charge

Some cool notes from Wyoming’s first open practice in over a decade.

A few MWC teams make the ranking

It was a special season in Albuquerque

Oh no, Spencer...

Hawaii starting a trend?

On The Horizon:

Today - Mid Season Power Rankings for MW Baseball

Friday - MWCConnection Rountable: What are your thoughts on the new 20 game conference schedule for next basketball season?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

