Mountaintop View 4-11-24

The transfer portal madness is in full swing, and Nevada is attempting to reload for 2024-2025. Can they make a splash with Aubin Gateretse? Read above.

Some cool notes from Wyoming’s first open practice in over a decade.

A few MWC teams make the ranking

It was a special season in Albuquerque

2023-24 was a historic season. Thank you Lobo fans for your support and we can’t wait to share ever more success with you in the future! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/XB1jU6YvqN — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) April 10, 2024

Oh no, Spencer...

#BoiseState head football coach Spencer Danielson threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the softball game tonight.



1. The old Bronco baseball uniforms are still awesome!

2. I appreciate Danielson's commitment to throwing underhand.

3. LOOK OUT BEHIND HOME PLATE!!! pic.twitter.com/xwTLNTN0AB — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 11, 2024

Hawaii starting a trend?

NEWS: Northwestern football will play the majority of its home games at its practice facility on the lake for the next two years.



Similar to Hawaii, there will be temporary structures built around the field.



Capacity and final configuration still TBD. New stadium in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ihgu6g8AM7 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 10, 2024

On The Horizon:

Today - Mid Season Power Rankings for MW Baseball

Friday - MWCConnection Rountable: What are your thoughts on the new 20 game conference schedule for next basketball season?