Mountaintop View 4-11-24

Nevada among seven still in the running for Stetson transfer Aubin Gateretse, a 6-11 post
The transfer portal madness is in full swing, and Nevada is attempting to reload for 2024-2025. Can they make a splash with Aubin Gateretse? Read above.
Tyrecus Davis takes charge
Some cool notes from Wyoming’s first open practice in over a decade.
A few MWC teams make the ranking
Way-too-early #Power36 from @TheAndyKatz! pic.twitter.com/tKN4FrUqWm— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 10, 2024
It was a special season in Albuquerque
2023-24 was a historic season. Thank you Lobo fans for your support and we can’t wait to share ever more success with you in the future! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/XB1jU6YvqN— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) April 10, 2024
Oh no, Spencer...
#BoiseState head football coach Spencer Danielson threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the softball game tonight.— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 11, 2024
1. The old Bronco baseball uniforms are still awesome!
2. I appreciate Danielson's commitment to throwing underhand.
3. LOOK OUT BEHIND HOME PLATE!!! pic.twitter.com/xwTLNTN0AB
Hawaii starting a trend?
NEWS: Northwestern football will play the majority of its home games at its practice facility on the lake for the next two years.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 10, 2024
Similar to Hawaii, there will be temporary structures built around the field.
Capacity and final configuration still TBD. New stadium in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ihgu6g8AM7
On The Horizon:
Today - Mid Season Power Rankings for MW Baseball
Friday - MWCConnection Rountable: What are your thoughts on the new 20 game conference schedule for next basketball season?
