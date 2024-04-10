Mountaintop View 4-10-24. MBB Rankings, Colorado State & Utah State spring updates, Aztecs & Aggies in polls, Swimming & Diving Awards.

The basketball season is officially over for everyone and we are now in the off-season of the two biggest college sports. But there is still plenty of news with the basketball transfer portal open, spring practices for football occurring, and the NFL Draft looming. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Three Mountain West teams are featured in Jon Rothstein’s initial rankings for next season. Boise State is surprisingly the top team in the conference, coming in at 33. Although he lists 3 players who have either transferred or ran out of eligibility for next year, so maybe he would drop them a bit after taking that into account. New Mexico comes in at 41 and returns a good chunk of their production from last year. San Diego State loses some key players but gets the benefit of the doubt and is listed at 43rd. It’s worth noting he lists Lamont Butler even though he’s testing NBA waters.

Aztecs/Aggies featured in final rankings.

Nevada gets one point each in the final AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches polls released today. Dayton, which beat Nevada in the NCAA Tournament's first round, was 25th in the AP poll. Two MW teams made the cut:



SDSU: 17th AP/18th coaches

Utah State: 22nd AP/20th coaches — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) April 9, 2024

Colorado State held a scrimmage on Saturday and there was a lot of attention was devoted to goal-line and end of game situations for the offense as they work on taking control of the game in those moments. The defense needs to get better, but The Rams, like most years, are choosing to live and die with how good the offense is. And the offense was clicking, as wide receivers made big plays and running backs moved the ball consistently and effectively on the ground. They were able to move the ball methodically, rather than only relying on explosive plays for quick scores.

And according to head coach Blake Anderson, that mantra can extend to the entire team. In additional to the quarterback competition, the Aggies are also trying to find new starters at WR and OL, and most importantly, trying to rebuild a defense (especially on the d-line) with an entirely new set of defensive coaches. But, as far as the quarterback reps go, it sounds like last year’s main starter Cooper Legas is more or less splitting reps with Iowa transfer Spencer Petras. Coach Anderson says they want to see how the offense looks with both of them and who has the best understanding of what they are doing.

Aztecs/Aggies featured in final rankings.

Nevada gets one point each in the final AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches polls released today. Dayton, which beat Nevada in the NCAA Tournament's first round, was 25th in the AP poll. Two MW teams made the cut:



SDSU: 17th AP/18th coaches

Utah State: 22nd AP/20th coaches — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) April 9, 2024

Swimming & Diving Season Awards.

On the horizon: