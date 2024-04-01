Mountaintop View 4-1-24. Jerrod Calhoun, Wyoming NIL, Nevada MBB, Riordan no-hitter, MW crowd sizes.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it! The NCAA Tournament is gearing up for another big weekend. Sadly, the Mountain West is down to one team in the tournament following the first weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

The coaching search only officially took five days for Utah State, likely because they knew that Danny Sprinkle was already going to leave. With that being said, Youngstown State coach Jerrod Calhoun has been chosen to lead the Aggies going forward. He has a solid track record of success with seven 20-win seasons, including the last two. Reportedly, it will be a five-year deal and apparently the school stepped up their financial commitment in hopes that it will convince Calhoun to stay longer than the past few coaches, assuming he is successful.

Mid-major programs have a hard time surviving in the college sports world and it’s only become harder in the NIL era. Tom Berman, the Wyoming AD, is still trying to maximize NIL deals in Laramie. Currently, athletes at the school total $300,000 in NIL deals and he has the goal of that rising to $750,000 over the next year. The hope is that increased NIL will decrease the amount of transfers their sports see, especially in men’s basketball. Hopefully things take a step forward.

Chris Murray takes a look at Nevada’s men’s basketball roster situation heading into next season and identifies five areas of improvement needed. It starts with retaining the current roster, which could mean ponying up some NIL money. They will need a shooting guard and more shooters in general. Also, the Wolf Pack will need to add a point guard, and overall will need to become more athletic. We will see how they address those needs over the next month or so while the transfer portal is open.

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: March 11- April 20 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Fresno State: March 15- April 27 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: March 26- April 20 (Spring Game)

San Diego State: March 12- April 20 (Spring Game)

San Jose State: March 19-April 27 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 26- April 27 (Spring Game)

