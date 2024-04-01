Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 4-1-24. 2025 April Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.
Mountain West teams have been focusing on the 2025 cycle for some time now, handing out offers at a rapid pace. This week, there were 24 new offers spread out among 8 teams. Of those offers, about half of them came from two teams, Boise State and Utah State.
It is feeling like March recruiting, meaning things were much more on the lighter side. This makes sense as many teams are now conducting their spring practices adn once again focusing on their current roster as opposed to future ones.
This week, the Broncos and Aggies handed out the most offers, they both take a week of the 2025 cover photo, although only one is on the photo.
Class of 2025 Cover Photo Total:
- Boise State: 1
- San Diego State: 1
- San Jose State: 1
- Utah State: 1
Recruiting Notes:
Brad Odom, the Director of Player Personnel for UNLV, has been tweeting our recruiting notes every Tuesday for at least since last season. It’s a lot of good advice for recruits, so we may as well feature last week’s tweet every week.
1. I realize this is an attention getting tactic but using the phrases "I just need one opportunity" or "You won't regret offering me" or something similar is meant to relay urgency, but what it gives off is desperation. Especially from a 2026 who…
Recruiting Calendar:
Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 2 recruits this cycle
2025 April Team Recruiting Rankings
There aren’t any changes from the March edition. The rankings don’t really start to take shape until July or so, but it’s still a worthwhile exercise each month to demonstrate how things change, as well as which teams are doing their recruiting work which months of the year.
1) UNLV
2) Hawaii
3) Boise State
4) Fresno State
5) Air Force
6-12) Everyone else
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- OL Richard Grigg was offered by Air Force
- DE Victor Sanchez Hernandez Jr was offered by Boise State
- OL Dallyn Grimes was offered by Boise State
- WR Savion Taylor was offered by Boise State
- QB Nolan Keeney was offered by Boise State, San Diego State, and Utah State
- 2026 OL Jax Tanner was offered by Boise State
- OL Anfernee Crease was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 WR Kobe Dooley was offered by Colorado State
- ATH Uluaki Taukiuvea was offered by Hawaii
- WR/DB Cynai Thomas was offered by Hawaii
- DB Aiden Knapke was offered by Hawaii
- DE Braden Bays was offered by Hawaii
- DB Ehimen Oyamendan was offered by San Diego State
- WR Marcus Mozer was offered by San Diego State
- 2027 OL Chief Togafau-Paleafei was offered by San Diego State
- DB Sean Jones was offered by San Jose State
- LB Christian Knoos was offered by San Jose State
- 2027 WR/DB Antonio Spann was offered by UNLV
- RB Kourdey Glass was offered by Utah State
- DL Sione Motuapuaka was offered by Utah State
- WR Shane Rosenthal was offered by Utah State
- 2026 TE Bryton Niu was offered by Utah State
