Mountain West Reacts Results: Regular Season Title, Fate of the Rams.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Aggies atop the regular season.

Almost two-thirds of voters think Utah State will win the regular season crown. And with the results of this week’s games, they now have at least a share of the regular season conference championship. Congrats to the Aggies!

Rams still in a good spot

Despite their recent struggles, two-thirds of fans believe Colorado State will go dancing. They are on the bubble, but still ahead of conference-mate New Mexico in the latest editions of bracketology that came out earlier this week.