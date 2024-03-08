Mountaintop View 3-8-24 Balanced Schedule forthcoming, Lobo seniors, Malone finalists, WBB POTW and tourney bracket

The final weekend of MBB play is here and all we know for sure is that Utah State is at least co-champion and will be one of the top two seeds in the Championship Tournament. The weekend news has already kicked off with word that next year all MBB teams will play each other twice in a balanced schedule. And there’s plenty of other news to chew on in this edition. Enjoy!!

In one of the more obvious moves to be done (imo), the conference announces they will move to a completely balanced schedule beginning next season.

Two star backcourt Lobos who came to New Mexico same time as Head Coach Richard Pitino join two other seniors in playing their last game at The Pit Wednesday night.

Two MW MBB stars are finalists for prestigious award

A Lobo and a Lady Rebel receive the last regular season weekly awards as announced by the Mountain West Conference.

MW WBB Championship Bracket

