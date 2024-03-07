Stats Corner: Why the MWC Tournament Needs a New Format

The Mountain West has a good chance of getting six teams in the tournament, that would be a conference record. Utah State, Nevada, Boise State, San Diego State, and New Mexico are in and I either Colorado State or UNLV will get in, whoever has the better tournament. Anyone else will need to win the tournament to get in and if that happens, then either both Colorado State and UNLV are out. The MWC has gotten to the point where they are arguably the best basketball conference out west. Therefore, the tournament needs to move from simply awarding an automatic bid to improving the seeding chances of their teams as a better seed allows for more success in the tournament. In the past I have written about changing the format and I am convinced that this format would have helped the top teams improve their resumes and therefore their seeding in the NCAA tournament. There are four things that should happen during the tournament and this proposal addresses them

1) avoid losing the top seeds to an early upset and dropping their NET ranking

2) provide a distinct advantage to the top teams

3) boast the resume of the top teams for the best seeding and bids in the NCAA tournament. The NCAA website states that they are looking at Q1 wins and Q3/Q4 losses. This format gives top teams a chance to earn Q1 wins and avoid Q3/Q4 looses

4) provide interesting games which will attract viewers, give a reason for the games to be televised, and increase interest in the conference.

The NCAA changed the format for UNLV, since they are hosting the tournament they will be listed as a home game and the rest of the field will be neutral.

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75.

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135.

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 136-240.

Quadrant 4: Home 161-plus; Neutral 201-plus; Away 241-plus

Under this format the top 8 teams qualify and the bottom 3 stay home. As of Thursday March 7th, the seeding would be as shown below.

#1 Utah State NET 32

#2 Nevada NET 33

#3 Boise State NET 25

#4 UNLV NET 77

#5 San Diego State NET 19

#6 New Mexico NET 26

#7 Colorado State NET 35

#8 Wyoming NET 165

With Fresno State NET #210, Air Force #271, and San Jose State NET #246 staying home.

Day 1 Wednesday

What we could get

Game A #1 vs #4: Utah State vs UNLV (Q2 vs Q2)

Game B #2 vs #3 Nevada vs Boise State (Q1vs Q1)

Game C #5 vs #8 San Diego State vs Wyoming (Q1 vs Q3)

Game D #6 vs #7 New Mexico vs Colorado State (Q1 vs Q1)

What we will probably get

Game 1 #8 vs #9: Wyoming vs Fresno State (Q3 vs Q4)

Game 2 #7 vs #10 Colorado State vs Air Force (Q1 vs Q4)

Game 3 #6 vs #11 New Mexico vs San Jose State (Q1 vs Q4)

Under the current system Utah State plays either the 8th or 9th seed, so either Fresno State or Wyoming. How does that help their resume for the tournament? The answer is it does not, either they win and get a Q3 or Q4 win (that does not help), or they lose and drop a couple seeds in the tournament (see 10th seed Jacksonville University knocking off #1 seed and defending champion Kennesaw in the first round of the ASUN tournament). If Colorado State gets the upset over Air Force, not a completely unlikely outcome given the Falcons have 2 road wins against New Mexico and UNLV, then Nevada then they would have a Q4 game in the quarterfinals instead of a Q1 against Colorado State. Under my system the top 4 teams could play for a Q1, or Q2 given that UNLV is at home, win in the first round. New Mexico and Colorado State needs to boost their resumes and a Q4 game against San Jose State or Q3 against Wyoming is not going to do it, but a Q1 game against each other would provide another much-needed boost. A first round win provides 2 teams with another Q1 win and other with a Q2 win and the losing teams get a Q1 loss, which is not a deal breaker.

Under my proposal the losers of 5/8 and 6/7 are one and done, go home. The winner of 1/4 and 2/3 get a second-round bye and the losers play the winners of the lower games. In other words, if you earn a top 4 seed you will either get a second-round bye (a rest day), or a double elimination game you cannot be a one and done. Therefore, there is an advantage to earning a top 4 spot. The resumes for the top schools are also enhanced as the winning teams would have a Q1 victory added the first day of the tournament instead of a Q3 or Q4 victory at best, which does not help, or a loss and out of the tournament, see Colorado State and New Mexico if they lose in the opening round. In terms of getting interest, an Aggie/Rebel and Wolfpack/Bronco match up is a better TV deal that a network showing #11 vs #14 from the ACC, of #6 vs #11 from the Big East, #11 vs #14 from Big 10, #8 vs #9 from Big 12, or even a #5 vs #12 match up from the PAC 12 on a Wednesday night.

Day 2 Thursday

What we could have

Game E: Loser of 1/4 vs winner of 5/8 (UNLV vs San Diego State, Q2 vs Q1)

Game F: Loser of 2/3 vs winner of 6/7 (Nevada vs New Mexico, Q1 vs Q1, but honestly either game could go either way).

What we could probably get

Game 4: #1 Utah State vs 8/9 winner, Wyoming (Q1 vs Q3)

Game 5: #4 UNLV vs #5 San Diego State (Q2 vs Q1)

Game 6: #2 Nevada vs 7/10 winner Colorado State (Q1 vs Q1)

Game #7: #3 Boise State vs 6/11 winner New Mexico (Q1 vsQ1)

Starting the second day, it is lose and go home. The winners from the top games get a bye and rest day, their advantage for the success of the regular season and the losers of the top games get a second chance as their reward for the regular season. It is tempting to go with highest seed plays the lowest seed, but if that is case there is a pretty good chance that day 3 is a repeat of day 1 and that does not help anyone. Under the current system, the #1 seed cannot get the Q1 win needed to improve their rankings, but under my system teams could have 2 Q1 wins after the second day. Also, a UNLV/San Diego State and Nevada/New Mexico draw would be great TV options and much more competitive over a #2/#7 or #10 or #3/ #6 or #11 match up the ACC or PAC 12 is offering.

Day 3 Friday

Game G winner of Game A (had a 2nd round bye) vs winner of Game F

Game H winner of Game B (had a 2nd round bye) vs winner of Game E

This could be a lot of different match-ups depending who wins the first round. That winner of the first round will have a day off to rest and get ready, while the other team will have played 2 games and either be 2-0 if a lower seed or 1-1 if it is a higher seed. The advantage is definitely to the team who did well in the regular season and won the opening round. Teams who play well are rewarded throughout this system. The lower seeds, are given a chance, but they will have played two tough games to get here. Once again, it is tempting to do highest seed vs lowest seed, but we do not want a day 1 rematch. On a plus side, the winners today will have another Q1 win on their resumes, bringing the total to 2 after 3 days of tournament ball regardless if they won or loss.

Day 4 Saturday

Winner of Friday’s games. It is possible that there could be 2-0 (with a bye) team here, or a 2-1 team (lost opening round but then won) or a 3-0 (lower seed and won all their games) depending on their path. It is possible that the winner could now have 3 Q1 victories which will improve their NET rankings and the runner-up could have 2 Q1 victories and 1 Q1 lose which will help, their NET rankings and their chances of an at-large bid plus a better seed in the NCAA tournament. Either way, the top teams will have either increased their Q1 wins or at the least had a Q1 loss which will not affect their NCAA seeding. For example, the Aggies, Wolfpack, Broncos and Rebels could go 3-0 in the tournament and have 3 more Q1 wins pushing the Aggies from 3-4 in Q1 to 6-4, The others could go 6-5 to 9-5, 5-4 to 8-4, or 5-3 to 8-3 respectably. The Aztecs could lose in the champion ship game, but have 2 Q1 wins and a Q3 pushing their Q1 record from 3-7 to 5-8 and improving their NET rankings which would put as a top 5 seed. Colorado State in the championship game with 3 more Q1 victories and a Q1 loss putting them at 7-7 in Q1, instead of their current 4-6, and would make them a lock for the tournament. Under the current system both the Rams and Rebels need to make it to at least the semis to improve their resume, and that’s only if there are no upsets. While it is possible that this could be a rematch of a day 1 game, it is most likely going to be a match up to of two Q1 teams which would be good for the conference as it leads to better seeds and more bids to the NCAA tournament.

This format would give an incentive for teams to continue to play through the end of the season, as a top 4 seed in more valuable than a lower seed and with three teams staying home, teams need to play throughout the season to even make the tournament. The top seeded games on Day 1 would give resume boosting games to the teams while not penalizing the teams who lost by allowing them to have a double elimination game instead of being bounced out and for the winning team, who would not want a bye on Day 2 instead of the opening round? The Day 1 games could be the top ranked games in the nation and offer a great draw for TV audiences who do not want to watch double seeded teams from the other conferences. And finally, it prevents the top teams from being knocked out on the first day due to a bad game, being knocked out of the tournament and possibly losing a NCAA bid or at least losing several seeds as a result.