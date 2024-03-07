Mountaintop View 3-7-24

The Aztecs’ coach is here to stay, signed through the 2027-2028 season.

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net offers his takeaways from Nevada’s impressing, dominant win at Boise State the other night. The Wolf Pack are on fire and poised to make noise in the big dance.

Get your tickets today to experience #MWMadness:

Tailgating scene just got better for SDSU fans

San Diego State checked another box on its Mission Valley plan with today's River Park ribbon cutting. Aztecs AD John David Wicker was among those on hand. Park areas will be a game changer for Aztec football fans tailgating at Snapdragon Stadium.

Jesse Kurtz interviews an all-time MWC hoops great

CSU Basketball guard Isaiah Stevens joins Jesse Kurtz to discuss his decorated college career, which includes Mountain West and Colorado State records



He also explains why the conference is as "strong as it's ever been" in 2023-24

On The Horizon:

Today - Nevada holds onto 10 point win over Boise State