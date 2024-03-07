 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-7-24

Brian Dutcher extension, Isaiah Stevens interview, Nevada’s win over Boise State and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: UC Irvine at San Diego State Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Dutcher Signs Contract Extension

The Aztecs’ coach is here to stay, signed through the 2027-2028 season.

Three takeaways: Hunter McIntosh’s aim perfect in Nevada’s huge win at Boise State

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net offers his takeaways from Nevada’s impressing, dominant win at Boise State the other night. The Wolf Pack are on fire and poised to make noise in the big dance.

