Nevada holds onto 10 point win over Boise State

How could you not love Mountain West basketball? The standings were absolutely shaken up tonight, and Nevada had a big part in that. With a 76-66 win over Boise State, Nevada moves to 25-6 overall and 12-5 in the conference. The Pack have also extended their winning streak to six games.

UNLV also beat San Diego State tonight, meaning Nevada, Boise State, and UNLV all sit at 12-5 in the conference. Utah State sits atop the MW at 12-4 and still has two games to go. Nevada’s game against UNLV this Saturday just got VERY interesting, and there’s a genuine chance the MW is a seven-bid conference this year.

The return of Kenan Blackshear also happened in the win for Nevada. While it was noticeable that Blackshear was easing his way back in, having him ramped up for tournament play will be huge.

Scoring Summary

1st Half

Nevada 34 - Boise State 29

2nd Half

Nevada 42 - Boise State 37

Final: Nevada 76, Boise State 66

Offense

Hunter. McIntosh. That’s the TedTalk. With Blackshear returning, McIntosh didn’t make it into the starting five, but boy, that didn’t matter. In 24 minutes of play, McIntosh led Nevada with 26 points, shooting 9-11 from the field and a perfect 6-6 from the three.

This is now the fourth consecutive game McIntosh has scored double-digit points for Nevada. In those four games, he’s shot 62 percent (18-29) from beyond the arc. With Blackshear back into the starting five, it’ll be interesting to see how Steve Alford mixes McIntosh in because you HAVE to have him on the court as much as possible now.

Both Blackshear and Jarod Lucas scored double digits, with Blackshear putting up 11 and Lucas putting up 19. Both players picked up three rebounds and two steals each.

Nevada shot 46.9 percent from the field and an even better 50 percent from the three. It’s now the fifth consecutive game where Nevada has shot over 40 percent from three. Obviously, the uptick in three-point shooting started when Blackshear went down, but it’s clearly here to stick even with him back.

Between rotating Blackshear and having foul trouble, Nevada’s bench also did great, scoring 34 points.

Defense

The game got a little too close towards the end, but Nevada’s defense did pretty well at holding Boise State off. The Broncos only shot 41.7 from the field and 26.1 percent from the three. Tyler Degenhart and Max Rice were the only two Broncos to score in the double digits, both collecting 15 points.

Nevada wasn’t too clean in the rebound department, only picking up 23 compared to Boise State’s 39. Collecting turnovers made up for that, however, as Nevada forced 14 turnovers on Boise State. The Wolf Pack only gave up eight turnovers themselves.

Those 14 turnovers led to 21 points for Nevada, as the team also collected 12 steals and three blocks. The Pack also held the Broncos bench quiet as they only picked up 13 points off the bench.

Foul trouble got the best of both teams, as both Nevada and Boise State combined for 45 personal fouls. Both teams had three players reach four fouls (Lucas/Davidson/Foster for Nevada & Degenhart/Rice/Agbo for Boise State.)

It was a bit sloppy for both sides, but Nevada was able to hold out on the longer end of the stick to win by 10.

What’s Next

As I said before, this Saturday against UNLV is going to be huge. Looking outside the stakes, Nevada will be looking for revenge from last season, when UNLV beat them in Lawlor in the final game of the season.

Depending on how Utah State and Boise State finish the season, Nevada and UNLV could be fighting for first place on Saturday night. Even if it doesn’t come down to that, seeding implications for the Mountain West Tournament will still be in play.

Lawlor is sold out for the season finale, and a lot of eyes will be on this matchup. This Nevada team is no doubt better than last year, and a win against UNLV will be big down the stretch when it comes to Selection Sunday.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. PST in a packed Lawlor.