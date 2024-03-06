Spartans no match to Utah State’s athleticism

San José State (9-22, 2-16 MW) tried as they might could not overcome the physical superiority of No. 22 Utah State (25-5, 13-4 MW) Wednesday night.

“They played elite offense and we could not get them under control,” said SJS head coach Tim Miles.

Despite four Spartans with healthy double-figure scoring, a 90-70 loss in front of 2,851 on their home floor makes it no less brutal outcome.

“When they shoot the 3-pointer that well, they’re a tremendous team,” said Miles. “16 for 27 from three was so impressive on top of Osobor and Brown being a great tandem and their complimentary guys are stars at their roles.”

6’8” Aggie Great Osobor was a complete force of nature on the Spartans. Able to pound the inside with multiple Spartans nipping away and switch well onto SJS guards, Osobor’s presence, along with 16 points, kept San Jose State on constant watch near the rim; knowing they did not have the physicality to match.

Meanwhile, three other Aggies had their own healthy double-digit scoring nights. Utah State held the lead for nearly 37 of the 40 minute game.

In the first-half, the Spartans held the lead for a mere 1:25. Shooting 36% from three, while Utah State shot 65% from the arc. SJS’ pains were compounded by too many bunny shot misses. And as expected Utah State would also utilize their size and depth in the paint to take a 53-37 lead into the half.

“I thought we didn’t play great and yes, because we’re not as athletic as they are,” said Miles to the question on counteracting more athletic teams. “We try to just stay in front of them, but they just ‘J’ you up 16 times.”

The second-half started off clunky. Four consecutive fouls, two by each team, followed by two 3s and two hard driving baskets by each team was topped off by SJS guard MJ Amey. Amey retrieved a loose ball in the back court and drove back 60 feet to hit a 30 foot 3-pointer with two-seconds on the shot clock. Amey finished with 20 points.

But more short shot misses and lack of consistent defense would also define a hard-ached night. The Spartans got to within 13 points with five minutes left, but that would be it.

“We have to find ways to make up for our lack of overall athleticism,” said SJS guard Alvaro Cardenas who finished with a double-double (18 points, 10 assists). “We need to affect the ball more and when we’re doubling, we also need to affect the ball and not just let it be an easy pass back out.”

Amey added, “We put up 70, but we gave up 90 tonight. We just got to get stops and that’s the main thing going into next week.”

San Jose State expects to open against Colorado State next Wednesday in Las Vegas at the Mountain West tournament, where they have to believe anything is certainly possible in the madness of March.

Stay tuned for San Jose State’s preview to the tournament.