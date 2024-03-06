Mountaintop View 3-6-24. March Madness expansion, Mountain West MBB, Casino NIL, Bracketology, Baseball/Softball POTW

The Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament will start in just one week. Plus, we have football spring practice updates. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

If you are tired of college football playoff expansion, then get ready for college basketball tournament expansion. The NCAA Tournament wants to go beyond 68 teams which would obviously bring in more money to the tournament and therefore more money to the schools. There was speculation it would grow to 96 teams, but this report says 76 teams would be the most likely outcome. The thought is they need to be proactive with the tournament to keep some conferences from breaking off and forming their own division. Obviously, schools in Power conferences will want those extra spots, but they also have to be deserving.

In this week’s edition of Chris Murray, he talks a lot of college basketball. He thinks San Diego State will for sure advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, is mixed on New Mexico and Nevada, and doubtful on Boise State and Utah State. For seeding, he says San Diego State and Utah State are 5 seeds, Nevada and Boise State are 7 seeds, CSU is a 9 seed, and New Mexico is among the last four in. He also discusses many Mountain West teams taking advantage of the extra covid year, how it’s in a good position to recruit well with the PAC dissolving, and a flurry of other questions.

NIL has transformed college sports and UNLV is no stranger to that with their football and basketball teams. One area those programs can potentially gain an edge is with the Las Vegas casinos. However, the Friends of UNLV collective says casinos are not allowed to directly donate to NIL collectives because they take bets on games involving those players. However, they are allowed to sponsor things related to sports, such as the half-court shot during basketball games and now they may have found a loophole through that program. If this takes off, it could be transformative for the Rebel programs.

Baseball/Softball Players of the Week

Jack Anker pitched seven innings, allowing one run and tying his career high with eight Ks en route to an 11-1 victory in the series finale against SDSU #AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/dZI9cnOV9M — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 4, 2024

Colby Turner (@colbyturnn) batted .500 on the week with eight hits, six runs scored, four RBIs and a pair of walks ⚫️⁠

⁠#AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/WxOPoU0FfC — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 4, 2024

8️⃣ hits

6️⃣ runs

6️⃣ RBIs



Quite the week at the plate for Reina Zermeno ⚔️ #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/zqOK6OfAik — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 4, 2024

Giselle Bentley picked up two wins for the Rams in the circle against Iowa State with a 1.50 ERA and 4 Ks in 9.1 innings #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/geHIDD8SYB — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 4, 2024

