Lock it in! With Boise State’s win over New Mexico, the Broncos will hear their name called on Selection Sunday

Hustle, determination, and sheer grit.

Going into Saturday, the Lobos needed a win much more than Boise State.

New Mexico is right on the cut line thanks to an inexcusable loss to Air Force in The Pit.

Add to all of that the memory of Max Rice’s career night in Albuquerque a month ago and it felt as if the Lobos were going to come in with a vengeance.

The first half was an absolute dogfight - neither team gaining an advantage.

At the break, the Broncos clung to a two-point lead.

A battle of two premier Mountain West programs was living up to the hype.

The first sign of separation appeared with 15 minutes to go in the second half. Long-haired freshman Andrew Meadow initiated the beginning of what would be a 15-5 run.

Suddenly, the Broncos found themselves ahead by 12 with a shade over 11 minutes remaining.

Lobo JT Toppin kept his team within striking distance, but Boise State did not let their foot off the gas pedal. With a sold-out crowd on hand, the likes of Chibuzo Agbo, Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley showed out in the final three minutes.

With under a minute, the Broncos stretched their lead to 17 via a long Max Rice triple.

Before the final buzzer sounded, there was a little brouhaha between Rice and New Mexico guard Jaelen House. As the clock ticked down, the Broncos were attempting to dribble out the rest of the game, but House elected to apply pressure to Rice as the ball-handler. He was called for a foul, but Rice didn’t take to House’s overzealous pressure too kindly and proceeded to flail in an attempt to shake him off. In the midst of this, a Rice elbow made contact with House’s face and after a review, the officials decided to call a flagrant one on Rice.

While this didn’t influence the win/loss outcome for both teams, it did bring the margin much closer than it should have been.

A 15-18 point win is looked upon quite differently compared to a ten-point victory.

The same goes for the losing side.

Where Does Boise State Stand?

I bet that all of you are sick and tired hearing about the metrics and what quad each game falls into. However, we are now less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday and, in truth, conference tournaments have a minimal impact on who’s in and who’s out.

Meaning, this week will serve as the Broncos’ final audition for the selection committee when it comes to seeding.

Here is where Boise State currently stands in key metrics:

NET Ranking: 24th

Quad Records: Q1 (5-4), Q2 (3-3), Q3 (3-1), Q4 (8-0)

KenPom Ranking: 35th

BPI: 38th

KPI: 30th

T-Rank: 34th

As for current projections, the Broncos have been slated as high as a five seed (far-fetched, I know) and as low as a ten seed.

According to Bracket Matrix, the average seed for Boise State is currently at a 7.73 - good enough for the lowest of the seven seeds.

What Lies Ahead

The only thing left for the Broncos to do is to improve their resume with two big-time opportunities against Nevada and San Diego State. A loss in either one of those games won’t hurt what they have built thus far, but a win or two can go a long way in helping them escape a potential 8-9 game in the first round.

But, before anything else, tonight is Senior Night at ExtraMile Arena.

Five players will be honored in Mohamed Sylla, Sam Winter, Cam Martin, Max Rice and Chibuzo Agbo.

Later this week, Boise State will travel to San Diego and take on the Aztecs via a Friday night showdown.

The Mountain West race is still up for grabs between a handful of teams, but the Broncos and Utah State are at the forefront with two games to go for each.

The Aggies go on the road to take on San Jose State before tangoing with New Mexico Saturday night.

Both teams can finish as co-champions if their conference records remain the same, but Utah State will own the head-to-head tiebreaker when it comes to Mountain West tournament seeding.