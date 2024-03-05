Mountaintop View 3-5-24 The Full-On Basketball Edition with Players of the Week

The final week of men’s conference play begins with the first two seeds in the Championship Tournament still up for grabs. More importantly, at least 6 MW teams have realistic shots in the NCAA Tournament. Get that content along with this week’s top men's’ and women's’ top players. Enjoy!!
How teams in the West fared in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll (with #26 at #28 later tonight)
5. Arizona
18. Washington State
19. Gonzaga
20. BYU
21. San Diego State
22. Utah State
23. Saint Mary's
—Receiving Votes—
26. Nevada
28. Boise State
33. New Mexico
37. Colorado State
Bubble Watch: Where Nevada and Mountain West teams are trending in Bracketology updates
Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net updates his weekly “Bubble Watch” column listing his 6 MW MBB teams whom he feels have current realistic chances for the NCAA tournament. I’m sure he has already heard from Rebel Girl.
Mountain West Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
A Wolf Pack senior is named for his third time and is joined by the ninth-time winner of the Freshman of the Week award as the conference announces this week’s honorees.
How the Mountain West became the West’s premier basketball conference (and maybe more)
True basketball fans starting noticing back in 2013 and even with defections, new arrivals, and demise of Pac-12 (although that may not have factored as much now than in past), see how the MWC has become the preeminent men’s basketball conference in the West.
Tuck’s Take: Time to Focus on Future With Two Games Remaining
Although Wyoming lost in their big rivalry game to Colorado State Saturday night, two freshmen stood out in their play. Is it time to make the move and play them more with a look to the future?
Time for Fresno State to move on from men’s basketball coach Justin Hutson | Opinion
Longtime Fresno Bee columnist Marek Warszawski gives his take that it is time for the Bulldogs to separate from their head coach.
Players of the Week on the womens' side...
