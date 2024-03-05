The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Running Backs Preview

Last week we began our position preview series by taking a look at the quarterback position. With most teams already diving into spring football, we are starting to see rosters shape up and have an idea of what to expect this fall. There are certainly some talented tailbacks in the Mountain West. Let’s take a look at how each team stacks up.

The Good

Boise State

The Broncos have a rich history at the running back position. This running back room stacks up with some of the greatest in Boise State history. Ashton Jeanty is a special talent, the All-American shocked the college football world when he announced his intention to return to Boise State. Jeanty is backed up by a four star running back in sophomore Breezy Dubar. They also added talented incoming freshmen Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines.

Fresno State

The Bulldogs have a number of talented running backs and will likely utilize a handful of them. Malik Sherrod is an established talent and a home run threat every time he touches the ball. Elijah Gilliam has also played an important role for the Bulldogs. I really like some of the young talent they have at the running back position like Devon Rivers and Charles Greer Jr.

San Diego State

In the past we knew what to expect from the Aztec offense; they were going to run the ball early and often. With Sean Lewis in charge, the Aztecs will likely have a more well-balanced offensive attack. Jaylen Armstead and Kenan Christon will bring experience and explosion to an offense that will have a lot of new faces. I like the potential of this position group for the Aztecs.

Utah State

This team has the ability to have an explosive rushing attack. Davon Booth was a solid surprise for the Aggies last fall, rushing for more than 800 yards and displaying an ability to break off some long runs. Rahsul Faison also had a nice junior season rushing for more than 700 yards. There isn’t a ton of depth with this group, but I think Jonathan Baird could be a nice compliment to Booth and Faison.

Air Force

I am not as confident in this group as I usually am, but there is still enough there where I think the Falcons will have a great rushing attack. Dylan Carson really started to emerge when injuries piled up for the Falcons. He reminds me a lot of former star Brad Roberts. He should put up some big numbers this fall. Outside of Carson there is a bit of uncertainty at the tailback position. Falcon fans, who do you see emerging and helping the Falcons continue their dominance on the ground?

Wyoming

Wyoming should be pretty loaded in the running game with the return of Harrison Waylee and Dawaiian McNeely. The success or failure of this group will hinge on its ability to stay healthy. Both Waylee and McNeely have a history of battling injuries. Unfortunately, Wyoming has not updated their roster, so it is difficult to anticipate what kind of depth the Cowboys have behind Waylee and McNeely. However, the foundation is there. Will the passing game be efficient enough to open up the rushing attack?

The Bad

New Mexico

The departure of Croskey-Merritt was a gut punch to a Lobo offense that seemed to be finding its stride at the end of last season. Where this team goes from here under the new leadership of Bronco Mendenhall is anyone’s guess, but Mendenhall’s former teams emphasized physical running styles. Iowa State transfer Eli Sanders is probably the favorite to get the bulk of the carries, but this unit currently lacks depth and experience.

UNLV

The Rebels are also behind in updating their roster, so it is hard to get an accurate picture of where they really stand at running back. Vincent Davis Jr. had a really nice year for the Rebels and will be a significant loss. The Rebels also relied on the legs of quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is now gone. I think this coaching staff will find a capable tailback, but it is hard to have a lot of faith in this position group at this point.

San Jose State

Last year, the Spartans had the best rushing attack I’ve seen under the leadership of Brent Brennan. With Kairee Robinson gone, this team has a big hole to fill and I think it is safe to assume that Ken Niumatalolo and his staff will emphasize the running game. It will be interesting to see if this inexperienced group can rise to the occasion.

Hawaii

I really like what the Rainbow Warriors have to offer at running back, but I don’t think they have the offensive line intact to put up big numbers. We also have to assume that this team is going to air it out as much as possible, and the running will just serve as a change of pace. Head coach Timmy Chang has alluded to some offensive changes. Will these changes come at the sake of the running game?

The Ugly

Nevada

There really is not a ton to be excited about when it comes to the rushing attack for the Wolf Pack. There are some unproven upperclassmen, but this team will need young guys like Dominik Ball to come in and contribute early. The success of this unit will likely come down to the coaching staff’s ability to build an effective offensive line.

Colorado State

Kobe Johnson and Avery Morrow are both capable backs, but neither of these guys have shown they are truly elite backs. Justin Marshall showed a lot of promise his true freshman season, but will need to take another step. There is also the fact that Jay Norvell has struggled to build a solid rushing attack in his short tenure in Fort Collins. This team will emphasize throwing the ball; last year, it resulted in a ton of turnovers and an inefficient running attack. Will that continue to be that case this fall?

How does your team stack up at the running back position? Leave your thoughts in the comment below.