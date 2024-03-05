2024 Mountain West NFL Combine Stock Report

The NFL Combine is the best showcase for all NFL hopefuls. Players train for months in preparation for this event and hope they can do well enough to jump on the radar of a few teams prior to draft day. Read below to see if the 6 Mountain West representatives were able to raise their stocks following their combine showing.

RB George Holani (Boise State)

Measurements: 5’10”, 208 lbs, 29 3/4” arm, 9 3/4” hand

40 time: 4.52

10-yard split: 1.57

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 39”

Broad: 10’7”

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

Production Score: 61

Athleticism Score: 75

Total Score: 72

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.88

Synopsis: Holani posted a solid 40 time, silencing any doubts about his speed. He also did well in drills, where is game speed really plays up, and demonstrating how his talent can translate on the field. It seemed like he did a great job during the interview process, which will give teams an informed assessment of the kind of person and player he is. However, durability concerns cloud him and it was hard to counter that at the combine. Holani checked off all the boxes he could, and he probably worked himself into a borderline draft pick.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

TE Dallin Holker (Colorado State)

Measurements: 6’3”, 241 lbs, 33 5/8” arms, 10 1/4” hands

40 time: 4.78

10-yard split: 1.66

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 32.5”

Broad: 10’2”

3-cone: 6.83

20 shuttle: 4.21

Production Score: 80

Athleticism Score: 75

Total Score: 76

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.99

Synopsis: On one hand, Holker had the slowest 40 time among all tight ends at the combine, which is not ideal. On the other hand, he had the best catch of the combine, making a one-handed catch with his right hand while a ball was already in his left hand. Overall, Holker showed he can be a solid receiving tight end and what he lacks in speed, he can make up for his route-running, great hands, and consistency. He likely cemented himself as a back-half draft pick.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

EDGE Mohamed Karmara (Colorado State)

Measurements: 6’1”, 248 lbs, 32 3/8” arms, 8 5/8” hands

40 time: 4.57

10-yard split: 1.58

Bench: 23

Vertical: 34.5”

Broad: 10’3”

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

Production Score: 79

Athleticism Score: 79

Total Score: 76

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.97

Synopsis: Kamara’s best trait as a pass-rusher is his speed and this weekend he showed he has plenty of it. It’s a skill that will translate at the next level despite lacking the desired size for the position. His scores all grade towards the top of the combine at his position, which puts him in great position come draft day while scouts start to wonder how his speed can be utilized in NFL schemes.

Stock Report: UP

DB Carlton Johnson III (Fresno State)

Measurements (from Senior Bowl): 5’10”, 169 lbs, 30” arms, 8” hands

40 time: N/A

10-yard split: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad: N/A

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

Production Score: N/A

Athleticism Score: N/A

Total Score: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade:

Synopsis: Johnson attended the combine, but did not go through any of the drills due to a hamstring injury that has been lingering, as hamstrings tend to do. He instead made good use of the opportunity to interview with NFL teams. Instead, Johnson plans to go through some drills at Fresno State’s Pro Day on March 18th and believes he will run extremely fast. At the Senior Bowl, he was the fastest player and is looking to run somewhere in the mid-to-low 4.3s.

Stock Report: DOWN

OL Frank Crum (Wyoming)

Measurements: 6’8”, 313 lbs, 33 7/8” arms, 10 1/2” hands

40 time: 4.94

10-yard split: 1.69

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 31.5”

Broad: 9’6”

3-cone: 7.39

20 shuttle: 4.73

Production Score: 55

Athleticism Score: 88

Total Score: 71

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.68

Synopsis: Crum did as well as anyone could have asked for at the NFL Combine this weekend. 3rd highest 40-time in the offensive lineman group, which will no doubt help him shoot up the draft boards. Scouts likely already valued his size and after seeing some speed and agility, he likely has a shot as a late round pick of UDFA for teams looking for a swing tackle.

Stock Report: UP

LB Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

Measurements: 6’0”, 232 lbs, 30 3/8” arms, 9 1/4” hands

40 time: 4.73

10-yard split: 1.59

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 31’5”

Broad: 9’1”

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

Production Score: 64

Athleticism Score: 61

Total Score: 59

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.62

Synopsis: Gibbs tested near the bottom of the linebackers while at the combine. While this wasn’t unexpected, it doesn’t help his cause. He wasn’t expected to wow with his athleticism, but scouts seemed to have concerns about the lack of a carry skill at the pro level. He will need a solid pro day to test better and showcase his talents in drills. If he can convince scouts he will provide value on special teams, then he will probably hear his name called on Day 3.

Stock Report: DOWN