Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

With only one week left in the regular season, we are close to wrapping up our weekly awards. This week we saw some exciting games. The race for the regular season championship continues to be a tight one. These players had a great week and continue to give their team a great chance at competing in the conference tournament. Let’s take a look at who is coming home with the hardware this week.

Player of the Week

Tyson Degenhart (Boise State)

The junior forward is hitting his stride at the right time. The Broncos had a huge week with convincing wins over Air Force and New Mexico. Degenhart led the way, averaging 22 points and 4.5 rebounds. Degenhart has been great in the last month. Has he done enough to make a case for player of the year?

Newcomer of the Week

Omar Stanley (Boise State)

One of the biggest surprises in the league continued his solid 2023-24 campaign with arguably his best game of the year in a huge win over New Mexico. Stanley finished the contest with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Stanley also had a solid game against Air Force where he added 15 points.

Who do you think the top performers from this past week were? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.