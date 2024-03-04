Mountaintop View 3-4-24. Basketball rankings, CFP expansion, March Madness expansion, UNLV spring pratices, Odom rides a bull.

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West college basketball season is in the final month of the regular season. The conference championship and March Madness are right around the corner. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

The latest poll features four Mountain West teams. Utah State is the highest at #13, which is a great look for the conference. San Diego State is next at #15, with both of those teams standing pat in their spots from last week. Then, two new teams enter the CBS Rankings. The Broncos and Wolf Pack enter at 24th and 25th, respectively.

The big news from the end of the last week is that the college football playoff may be getting another change before the original one even goes into effect. Reports are that multiple playoff models are being discussed but the only one that is leaking is a 14-team playoff. This model would give three bids to both the SEC and the Big Ten, while the ACC and Big 12 get 2. Then the Group of 5 gets one big and there would be three at-large teams. The two conference calling all the shots also want their conference champs to be guaranteed the top two seeds all the time. Stay tuned.

Post-season expansion is a big discussion topic on the basketball side of college sports as well. There have many rounds of increasing the number of teams who make the NCAA Tournament, but no significant changes since 1985, when it moved to 64 teams, unless you count the First Four movement to 68 teams in 2011 (remember when it was called the “first round” for awhile?). Once again, a few proud programs get left out and there is a push to grow the tournament and make more money in the process. The current whispers are increasing the field to 80 teams. Another round of expansion is probably inevitable.

The Rebels opened spring ball this weekend and even though last year was their best season in probably 40 years, the program is trying to turn the page and focus on this upcoming year. Coach Odom is preaching that last year wasn’t good enough because 1) they came up short in winning the conference and 2) no one cares or is going to let the team win just because they were good last year. Although UNLV returns a ton of talent and has actually added to the roster through the transfer portal, the mantra is getting better in spring and stacking reps/days and finish the work they started.

Odom rides a bull.

Barry’s Big adventure!!! UNLV coach Barry Odom riding a bull to raise money for his FB program. Who does that? BARRY DOES@unlvfootball #UNLVFB @Coach_Odom pic.twitter.com/Jy6JvBNvpA — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) March 3, 2024

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: March 11- April 20 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Fresno State: March 15- April 27 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb

San Diego State: Usually mid-Feb

San Jose State: March 19-April 27 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 26- April 27 (Spring Game)

On the horizon: