Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-4-24. 2024 Sleeper Recruit Team

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

The class of 2024 is signed, sealed, and delivered, but our coverage of the class is just getting started. Teams continue to hand out offers for the class of 2025 and beyond, but February will mostly focus on breaking down the 2024 class.

This week will look at this year’s sleeper team. The sleeper team is made up of recruits who are rated lower (or not at all) on recruiting ranking sites but are either personal favorites or good bets to exceed their recruiting ratings coming out of high school.

The Falcons had the most players on the sleeper team, so they earn the cover photo this week. Check it out below.

Also, this will be discussed once something official happens, but there is a lot of movement to move up the earlier signing day to the start of December. Also, an even earlier signing day would be added in June, although that wouldn’t go into effect until the 2025 season. So to recap, there would be Signing Day in February, Early Signing Day at the start of December and potentially an Earlier Signing Day in June.

NEWS: The subgroup of commissioners working on CFB is recommending three signing periods:



- Last Wednesday in June (3 days)

- The Wednesday ahead of conference title games (3 days)

- First Wednesday in Feb through April 1



BUT the summer period wouldn't start until 2025.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 10

UNLV: 8

Air Force: 6

Boise State: 6

Nevada: 5

Fresno State: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 74 recruits signed this cycle

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

2024 All-Mountain West Sleeper Recruit Team

This team is easily the most subjective of all the teams we do here. This team was composed of high school players with lower ratings on 247 who may not have been seen as the headliners in this class, but they showed up on their highlight film while we were analyzing them. It goes without saying that there are many other “sleepers” across the conference, but these are the ones we are keeping an eye on anyway.

Quarterbacks

Kaleb Annett (Boise State)

Running Backs

Jordan Triplett (Air Force)

Dominik Ball (Nevada)

Wide Receivers

Ben Scolari (San Diego State)

Jarvis Heimuli (Hawaii)

FLEX

Tate Kjar (Utah State)

Tight End

Hayden George (Nevada)

Offensive Line

Tanner Stokes (Air Force)

Dyllan Drummond (UNLV)

Braylon Jenkins (Wyoming)

Elijah Henderson (Hawaii)

Tyler Miller (Nevada)

Defensive Line

Kodi Cornelius (San Diego State)

Darius Pahmahmie (UNLV)

EDGE

Ryan Gaea (San Diego State)

Linebackers

Matteus Ioane (Hawaii)

Harry Caskey (Air Force)

Jack Matranga (Air Force)

FLEX

Tristan Waiamau-Gallindo (Hawaii)

Defensive Backs

Jackson Barton (Nevada)

Kela Moore (UNLV)

Chase Dexter (Air Force)

Jaylen Thomas (San Jose State)

Kicker

N/A

Punter

N/A

Long Snapper

N/A

Team Totals:

Air Force: 5

Hawaii: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

UNLV: 3

Boise State: 1

Fresno State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Utah State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

LB Tyler Payne was offered by Air Force

OL Alex Boyd was offered by Air Force

OL Hudson Brewer was offered by Air Force

OL Mike Cunningham was offered by Air Force

LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale was offered by Boise State

DB Tristan Teasdell was offered by Boise State

DB Mana Carvalho was offered by Boise State

OL Manamo’ui Muti was offered by Boise State

WR Cory Butler Jr was offered by Boise State

ATH Dominik Calhoun was offered by Boise State

DB Mana Tuioti was offered by Boise State and San Diego State

2026 RB Greyson Miller was offered by Boise State

QB Bodpegn Miller was offered by Colorado State

WR/DB D’Angelo Hagans was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR Legend Glasker was offered by Colorado State

LB Trey Glasper was offered by Fresno State

OL Daniel Boyd was offered by Fresno State

DB Chris Joe was offered by Hawaii

OL Manamo’ui Muti was offered by Nevada

WR Julius Spencer was offered by Nevada

LB Alexander Green was offered by Nevada

TE/DE DJ Asiasi was offered by Nevada

TE/DE Kameron Brown was offered by Nevada

DL Jackson Blackwell was offered by Nevada

RB Kourdey Glass was offered by Nevada

OL Mark Handy was offered by New Mexico

DB Donte Utu was offered by San Diego State and San Jose State

OL Kai Jacobowitz was offered by San Diego State and San Jose State

2026 WR Luc Weaver was offered by San Diego State

EDGE Devin Hyde was offered by San Jose State

EDGE Tristan Phillips was offered by San Jose State

DB Logan Christensen was offered by San Jose State

WR/DB Legend Lyons was offered by San Jose State

DL Mays Pese was offered by San Jose State

RB Sir Autry was offered by San Jose State

EDGE Austin Coronado was offered by San Jose State

WR Deji Ajose was offered by San Jose State

RB Jamar Searcy was offered by San Jose State

DB Braylon Cardwell was offered by San Jose State

TE/LB Jacob Houseworth was offered by San Jose State

DL Jaice Tupea was offered by San Jose State

OL Ashdon Wnetrzak was offered by San Jose State

OL Joseph James was offered by San Jose State

OL Abel Hoopii was offered by San Jose State

OL Drew Nichols was offered by San Jose State

DL Jayden-Jamal Hanne was offered by San Jose State

WR/DB Antonio Walton was offered by San Jose State

WR C.J. Jones was offered by San Jose State

WR Logan Carpenter was offered by San Jose State

OL Jordan Kernaghan was offered by San Jose State

OL Javian Goo was offered by San Jose State

OL Jordan Tonga was offered by San Jose State

RB Julian McMahan was offered by Wyoming

DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by Wyoming

TE/DE Kellan Ford was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits:

Decommits

