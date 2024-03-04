Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-4-24. 2024 Sleeper Recruit Team

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.
The class of 2024 is signed, sealed, and delivered, but our coverage of the class is just getting started. Teams continue to hand out offers for the class of 2025 and beyond, but February will mostly focus on breaking down the 2024 class.
This week will look at this year’s sleeper team. The sleeper team is made up of recruits who are rated lower (or not at all) on recruiting ranking sites but are either personal favorites or good bets to exceed their recruiting ratings coming out of high school.
The Falcons had the most players on the sleeper team, so they earn the cover photo this week. Check it out below.
Also, this will be discussed once something official happens, but there is a lot of movement to move up the earlier signing day to the start of December. Also, an even earlier signing day would be added in June, although that wouldn’t go into effect until the 2025 season. So to recap, there would be Signing Day in February, Early Signing Day at the start of December and potentially an Earlier Signing Day in June.
NEWS: The subgroup of commissioners working on CFB is recommending three signing periods:— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 1, 2024
- Last Wednesday in June (3 days)
- The Wednesday ahead of conference title games (3 days)
- First Wednesday in Feb through April 1
BUT the summer period wouldn't start until 2025.
Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:
- San Diego State: 10
- UNLV: 8
- Air Force: 6
- Boise State: 6
- Nevada: 5
- Fresno State: 4
- Colorado State: 3
- Utah State: 3
- Hawaii: 2
- San Jose State: 2
- Wyoming: 2
Recruiting Calendar:
Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.
RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 74 recruits signed this cycle
2024 All-Mountain West Sleeper Recruit Team
This team is easily the most subjective of all the teams we do here. This team was composed of high school players with lower ratings on 247 who may not have been seen as the headliners in this class, but they showed up on their highlight film while we were analyzing them. It goes without saying that there are many other “sleepers” across the conference, but these are the ones we are keeping an eye on anyway.
Quarterbacks
Kaleb Annett (Boise State)
Running Backs
Jordan Triplett (Air Force)
Dominik Ball (Nevada)
Wide Receivers
Ben Scolari (San Diego State)
Jarvis Heimuli (Hawaii)
FLEX
Tate Kjar (Utah State)
Tight End
Hayden George (Nevada)
Offensive Line
Tanner Stokes (Air Force)
Dyllan Drummond (UNLV)
Braylon Jenkins (Wyoming)
Elijah Henderson (Hawaii)
Tyler Miller (Nevada)
Defensive Line
Kodi Cornelius (San Diego State)
Darius Pahmahmie (UNLV)
EDGE
Auckland Asiata (Fresno State)
Ryan Gaea (San Diego State)
Linebackers
Matteus Ioane (Hawaii)
Harry Caskey (Air Force)
Jack Matranga (Air Force)
FLEX
Tristan Waiamau-Gallindo (Hawaii)
Defensive Backs
Jackson Barton (Nevada)
Kela Moore (UNLV)
Chase Dexter (Air Force)
Jaylen Thomas (San Jose State)
Kicker
N/A
Punter
N/A
Long Snapper
N/A
Team Totals:
Air Force: 5
Hawaii: 4
Nevada: 4
San Diego State: 3
UNLV: 3
Boise State: 1
Fresno State: 1
San Jose State: 1
Utah State: 1
Wyoming: 1
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- LB Tyler Payne was offered by Air Force
- OL Alex Boyd was offered by Air Force
- OL Hudson Brewer was offered by Air Force
- OL Mike Cunningham was offered by Air Force
- LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale was offered by Boise State
- DB Tristan Teasdell was offered by Boise State
- DB Mana Carvalho was offered by Boise State
- OL Manamo’ui Muti was offered by Boise State
- WR Cory Butler Jr was offered by Boise State
- ATH Dominik Calhoun was offered by Boise State
- DB Mana Tuioti was offered by Boise State and San Diego State
- 2026 RB Greyson Miller was offered by Boise State
- QB Bodpegn Miller was offered by Colorado State
- WR/DB D’Angelo Hagans was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 WR Legend Glasker was offered by Colorado State
- LB Trey Glasper was offered by Fresno State
- OL Daniel Boyd was offered by Fresno State
- DB Chris Joe was offered by Hawaii
- OL Manamo’ui Muti was offered by Nevada
- WR Julius Spencer was offered by Nevada
- LB Alexander Green was offered by Nevada
- TE/DE DJ Asiasi was offered by Nevada
- TE/DE Kameron Brown was offered by Nevada
- DL Jackson Blackwell was offered by Nevada
- RB Kourdey Glass was offered by Nevada
- OL Mark Handy was offered by New Mexico
- DB Donte Utu was offered by San Diego State and San Jose State
- OL Kai Jacobowitz was offered by San Diego State and San Jose State
- 2026 WR Luc Weaver was offered by San Diego State
- EDGE Devin Hyde was offered by San Jose State
- EDGE Tristan Phillips was offered by San Jose State
- DB Logan Christensen was offered by San Jose State
- WR/DB Legend Lyons was offered by San Jose State
- DL Mays Pese was offered by San Jose State
- RB Sir Autry was offered by San Jose State
- EDGE Austin Coronado was offered by San Jose State
- WR Deji Ajose was offered by San Jose State
- RB Jamar Searcy was offered by San Jose State
- DB Braylon Cardwell was offered by San Jose State
- TE/LB Jacob Houseworth was offered by San Jose State
- DL Jaice Tupea was offered by San Jose State
- OL Ashdon Wnetrzak was offered by San Jose State
- OL Joseph James was offered by San Jose State
- OL Abel Hoopii was offered by San Jose State
- OL Drew Nichols was offered by San Jose State
- DL Jayden-Jamal Hanne was offered by San Jose State
- WR/DB Antonio Walton was offered by San Jose State
- WR C.J. Jones was offered by San Jose State
- WR Logan Carpenter was offered by San Jose State
- OL Jordan Kernaghan was offered by San Jose State
- OL Javian Goo was offered by San Jose State
- OL Jordan Tonga was offered by San Jose State
- RB Julian McMahan was offered by Wyoming
- DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by Wyoming
- TE/DE Kellan Ford was offered by Wyoming
